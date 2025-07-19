Strengthen your entire body and relax your mind with this 15-minute Pilates workout

If you’re looking for a more gentle approach to building a strong, stable body that can stand the test of time, Pilates is a good way to go. It not only improves strength, balance, and flexibility, but also supports mental well-being through controlled breathing and mindful movement. This Pilates strength workout will give your lower and upper body a boost in 15 minutes, using nothing but your bodyweight. Plus, it’ll leave you feeling calmer and reconnected with your body.

Studies have also shown the benefits of Pilates go far beyond just physical. A recent small study revealled that middle-aged adults who did Pilates once a week for 12 weeks experienced significant improvements in mental health and stress-related behaviours – such as being able to take their mind off work during their free hours – compared to those who didn’t.

For this workout, work your way through the seven exercises below, flowing from one move to the next with no rest in between. Once you’ve completed one round, rest for 60 seconds, then go in and repeat the entire sequence two more times. Make sure you perform each exercise slowly with control, while focusing on your breathing to enhance core engagement. If you’re unsure about any of the moves, just watch the short video above. Here’s the workout:

Squat to rise – 12 reps

Squat to side lift – 12 reps each side

Tricep press – 12 reps

Tabletop lift – 12 reps

Hover taps – 12 reps

Slow climbers – 12 reps

Leg pull – 12 reps

