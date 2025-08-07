This low-impact, beginner bodyweight workout builds full-body strength and fitness

When it comes to getting fit and stronger, the hardest part is often knowing where to start. Fortunately, Personal Trainer James Stirling – better known as The London Fitness Guy – has shared a simple five-move workout designed for beginners and returning exercisers alike. Not only will it help you build foundational strength across your entire body, but it’s low-impact and uses zero pieces of equipment, so you can do it from anywhere you please.

This workout is packed with compound exercises – moves that engage multiple muscle groups at once. Not only are they great for building full-body strength, but they also give you a cardio boost and improve your overall fitness. This is because the more muscles an exercise targets, the harder your body has to work, thus raising your heart rate more and delivering a higher calorie burn.

Instead of counting reps, Stirling wants you to perform each exercise for 30 seconds, one after the other. After completing all the exercises, rest for one minute, then repeat the entire circuit four times. The reason being is that it’ll allow you to focus on nailing your form, rather than feeling the pressure of completing a set amount of reps. A mat or something soft beneath you is advised. Here’s the workout:

Kneeling push up – 30s

Back extension – 30s

Squats – 30s

Glute bridge – 30s

Cocoons – 30s

If using just your bodyweight is too easy, and you have access to a pair of dumbbells, incorporate them to make the workout more challenging. No dumbbells? Use household items, or fill a backpack with some books. Alternatively, you could reduce your rest time or increase the time you do each exercise for – all of these are forms of progressive overload. Need more bodyweight workouts to do from the comfort of your living room? Check out this 25-minute one from Arnold Schwarzenegger.