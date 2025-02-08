You don’t need to train for hours – I tried Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 25-minute weight workout

Anyone who knows me knows that I love the gym. Like really love it. I’ve been lifting weights consistently for four years but, admittedly, even I have those days where I’m not feeling up to it.

This was one of those days; I was tired, it was freezing outside and the thought of going to train in an empty cold gym on a Friday evening wasn’t filling me with that much excitement (can’t imagine why).

But instead of sacking in my workout altogether, I decided I could do one from home instead. That’s when I came across this workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent Pump Club newsletter.

Not only did it require nothing more than just my bodyweight, but it only took me 25 minutes and worked my entire body from head to toe. So, if you’re also lacking the motivation to train, I highly recommend giving this a go.

Arnold's workout

(Image credit: Hulton Archive / Stringer)

Arnold may be renowned for pumping heavy iron, but even he appreciates the benefits of bodyweight workouts. Before you think they’re a waste of time, as I mentioned earlier, they aren’t. Research and studies show that bodyweight workouts are effective at building a leaner, stronger physique. Not to mention they can boost mobility, and flexibility and are functional.

This workout consists of three different circuits, one 6-minute circuit and two 8-minute circuits. Each circuit contains 2-3 exercises and the aim is to complete as many rounds of the exercises as you can within the set time, with little to no rest, to ramp up the intensity. You do get to rest for three minutes before moving on to the next circuit though.

It also contains lots of compound exercises so you get plenty of bang for your buck, working multiple major muscles. “In less than 30 minutes, you’ll have targeted every muscle for an incredible full-body blast,” Arnold’s team writes.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s the workout:

Block 1 (6 minutes)

Alternating lunges 8-12 reps

Push-ups 10-20 reps

Block 2 (8 minutes)

Squats 10-12 reps

W Superman 10-20 reps

Hip raises 10-15 reps

Block 3 (8 minutes)

Hamstring walkout 8-10 reps

Bodyweight tricep extension 8-12 reps

Lateral lunges 8-10 reps

How I found the workout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, you may be tempted as I was to whizz through as many rounds as possible in each block, but hold your horses. I may have been able to blast through six rounds of Block 1 pretty easily (and gained a wicked shoulder pump as my reward), but Block 2 and 3 are where the heat really ramped up for me. I almost reached for a kettlebell as an extra challenge, but I’m glad I didn’t (by all means, if you want to, then please do!).

The real challenge in Block 2 were the Superman Ws. It was a completely new exercise for me and it’s the one that burned the most and left me aching considerably afterwards. In The Pump video demonstration I watched beforehand, the guy said: “It looks easy, but if you’re doing it right and trying to focus on those muscles in your back, you’re going to feel it and work your back without needing any weight.”

He wasn’t wrong. It felt like I’d squeezed every last bit of energy out of my upper back, particularly my traps. So, if you ever thought you couldn’t grow your back without a pull-up bar, give these a go!

In Block 3, I was introduced to a new movement—the hamstring walkout. It was much more challenging than it appeared, but it effectively replicates the stretch you get from a Romanian deadlift. I could only manage 8 reps, as it was not only tough but also demanded a great deal of coordination. While keeping your hips lifted in a glute bridge position and ensuring your glutes don’t touch the floor—testing your core strength—you must walk your feet forward until your legs are nearly straight.

I knew the workout would be tough, but I didn’t expect it to leave my body feeling the way it did afterward— shoulders pumped, back aching, and glutes sore. It’s a reminder not to underestimate the power of bodyweight exercises. With the right moves and intensity, you can truly challenge and transform your body. What’s even better is that this workout can be progressed by adding weights, like dumbbells or kettlebells, as increasing intensity is key if you want to build muscle and get stronger (AKA progressive overload). Either way, if you