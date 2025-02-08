You don’t need to train for hours – I tried Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 25-minute weight workout
After just six minutes I was left with a massive pump
Anyone who knows me knows that I love the gym. Like really love it. I’ve been lifting weights consistently for four years but, admittedly, even I have those days where I’m not feeling up to it.
This was one of those days; I was tired, it was freezing outside and the thought of going to train in an empty cold gym on a Friday evening wasn’t filling me with that much excitement (can’t imagine why).
But instead of sacking in my workout altogether, I decided I could do one from home instead. That’s when I came across this workout from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent Pump Club newsletter.
Not only did it require nothing more than just my bodyweight, but it only took me 25 minutes and worked my entire body from head to toe. So, if you’re also lacking the motivation to train, I highly recommend giving this a go.
Arnold's workout
Arnold may be renowned for pumping heavy iron, but even he appreciates the benefits of bodyweight workouts. Before you think they’re a waste of time, as I mentioned earlier, they aren’t. Research and studies show that bodyweight workouts are effective at building a leaner, stronger physique. Not to mention they can boost mobility, and flexibility and are functional.
This workout consists of three different circuits, one 6-minute circuit and two 8-minute circuits. Each circuit contains 2-3 exercises and the aim is to complete as many rounds of the exercises as you can within the set time, with little to no rest, to ramp up the intensity. You do get to rest for three minutes before moving on to the next circuit though.
It also contains lots of compound exercises so you get plenty of bang for your buck, working multiple major muscles. “In less than 30 minutes, you’ll have targeted every muscle for an incredible full-body blast,” Arnold’s team writes.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Here’s the workout:
Block 1 (6 minutes)
- Alternating lunges 8-12 reps
- Push-ups 10-20 reps
Block 2 (8 minutes)
- Squats 10-12 reps
- W Superman 10-20 reps
- Hip raises 10-15 reps
Block 3 (8 minutes)
- Hamstring walkout 8-10 reps
- Bodyweight tricep extension 8-12 reps
- Lateral lunges 8-10 reps
How I found the workout
Now, you may be tempted as I was to whizz through as many rounds as possible in each block, but hold your horses. I may have been able to blast through six rounds of Block 1 pretty easily (and gained a wicked shoulder pump as my reward), but Block 2 and 3 are where the heat really ramped up for me. I almost reached for a kettlebell as an extra challenge, but I’m glad I didn’t (by all means, if you want to, then please do!).
The real challenge in Block 2 were the Superman Ws. It was a completely new exercise for me and it’s the one that burned the most and left me aching considerably afterwards. In The Pump video demonstration I watched beforehand, the guy said: “It looks easy, but if you’re doing it right and trying to focus on those muscles in your back, you’re going to feel it and work your back without needing any weight.”
He wasn’t wrong. It felt like I’d squeezed every last bit of energy out of my upper back, particularly my traps. So, if you ever thought you couldn’t grow your back without a pull-up bar, give these a go!
In Block 3, I was introduced to a new movement—the hamstring walkout. It was much more challenging than it appeared, but it effectively replicates the stretch you get from a Romanian deadlift. I could only manage 8 reps, as it was not only tough but also demanded a great deal of coordination. While keeping your hips lifted in a glute bridge position and ensuring your glutes don’t touch the floor—testing your core strength—you must walk your feet forward until your legs are nearly straight.
I knew the workout would be tough, but I didn’t expect it to leave my body feeling the way it did afterward— shoulders pumped, back aching, and glutes sore. It’s a reminder not to underestimate the power of bodyweight exercises. With the right moves and intensity, you can truly challenge and transform your body. What’s even better is that this workout can be progressed by adding weights, like dumbbells or kettlebells, as increasing intensity is key if you want to build muscle and get stronger (AKA progressive overload). Either way, if you
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Herman Miller expands beyond office chairs with new stylish standing desk
Looking to upgrade your workspace? Here's the solution
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 places to install your security cameras, according to Arlo experts
Where should you install your security cameras? Arlo has the answers...
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
4 muscle-building mistakes that are sabotaging your gains, according to an expert
Don't stop yourself from getting swole by making these silly mistakes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three underrated Pilates exercises that will build phenomenal core strength
Remove sit-ups and crunches from your routine and add these instead
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build muscle and burn fat with just two kettlebells and this 20 minute workout
Don't have long to train? A fitness coach says this workout delivers plenty of bang for your buck
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need one dumbbell and these three exercises to burn calories and boost your metabolism
It combines strength and cardio to really ramp up the intensity
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A fitness trainer shares three anti-aging exercises that’ll ‘make you feel young forever’
They’ll help to boost long-term strength, power and mobility
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Build stronger legs in 30 minutes with this knee-friendly, PT-approved workout
No need to skip leg day after all
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Three 'non-negotiable' exercises that’ll improve full-body mobility, according to an expert
Oil up those tight joints for improved movement and better workouts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A physical therapist says this simple exercise will leave your shoulders pain-free and more mobile
No equipment necessary, just a little floor space
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published