Forget the gym – build strength and stamina with this four-move home workout

We all know the gym isn’t strictly a necessity when it comes to getting fit and strong. There’s plenty of decent content online that can help you do just that from the comfort of your home; it’s sifting through the noise and finding the good stuff that’s the hard part.

That’s why I’m a big fan of the Instagram page ‘Online WOD’, as they regularly post simple, straight-forward workouts (albeit not easy) using a mixture of minimal equipment and bodyweight exercises to help you get stronger and improve your overall fitness.

This four-move workout does just that; it focuses on the squat and lunge pattern to work your entire lower body, a horizontal push for your upper, and there’s a cardio exercise to get the heart pumping. You don't need tons of equipment either, just a single dumbbell, kettlebell or even a rucksack will do nicely.

The format for this workout is simple: complete 10 reps of each exercise for 10 rounds, then you’re done. We know what you’re probably thinking – ‘10 rounds is a lot’ – it is, so, if you’re a beginner, we’d recommend halfing that. Set a timer and track how long it takes you to complete all your rounds. Then, when you try the workout again, you can aim to go a little quicker, or squeeze in another round. You don’t need to go hell for leather either; find a pace that allows you to perform each rep with good quality. Here’s what you’ll be doing:

10 goblet squats

10 burpees

10 goblet reverse lunges (5 reps each side)

10 push-ups

If you enjoyed this minimal kit, full-body session, then give this five-move strength workout a try – it’s bodyweight only and ideal if you’re new to resistance training or coming back to it after a long break. Alternatively, if you are looking for something with weights, then here’s a complete 30-minute full-body dumbbell workout focusing on all the main movement patterns so all your muscles get worked.