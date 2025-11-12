Two dumbbells, a bench and these four exercises to add strength and muscle to your entire body

Getting stronger and building muscle doesn’t need to be complicated, they key is consistency – so having a workout programme that you actually stick to – and progressive overload. You don’t even need a gym or machines. This four-move workout from fitness coach, Elise Young shows just how effective a simple setup can be. Using only a pair of dumbbells and a bench, it will work your body’s major muscles to help you build strength and mass.

Science also supports that free weights – like dumbbells – are just as effective as hitting the gym and using machines. Research published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness found that training with free weights or machines led to comparable gains in both strength and muscle. Rest assured, gains can still be made.

Shop the best Black Friday fitness deals

A post shared by Elise Young (@elisesbodyshop) A photo posted by on

Thanks to the movement patterns covered in this workout – a hinge, horizontal press, lunge and horizontal pull – it hits big muscle groups so that you get a balanced, full-body strength session. Young recommends aiming for 8-12 reps per exercise, and completing three rounds in total. Start with the first exercise and work through your reps and sets, resting for 90 seconds to two minutes between rounds (the heavier your dumbbells, the longer rest you’ll need). Then, once you’ve done three rounds, move onto the next exercise. Here’s what you’ve got:

Dumbbell hip thrusts

Alternating chest press (neutral grip)

Dumbbell step ups

Single arm supported dumbbell rows

If you prefer training from home rather than the gym and don’t have access to the equipment required for this workout, we’ve rounded up the best weight benches and dumbbells so you can create the perfect home gym setup.