A fitness expert says this 5-move workout is the best place to start for building full-body strength

If you want to get stronger and build muscle then strength training using weights, like dumbbells and kettlebells, is your best bet. However, if you’re new to this style of training it can feel intimidating and pretty overwhelming with the vast amount of weird and wonderful exercises floating around online. It doesn’t need to be complicated though, and Fitness Coach, Elise Young , says these five exercises are a great place to start.

While it’s nice to watch your weights increase each week and see your t-shirt sleeves become fuller, the benefits of strength training go far beyond the physical. As well as boosting your metabolism, it can help increase bone density (reducing the risk of osteoporosis as you age), reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, improve your quality of life by making everyday tasks easier, and even boost your mood.

What we like about this workout from Elise is that it includes exercises that follow key movement patterns – such as squats, rows, presses, hinging and core work. Begin with some walkouts to warm up – we’d recommend two sets of 10 with a 60-second rest in between. Then, perform each exercise below for 8-12 reps, followed by a 30-60 second rest in between each one. Once you've completed all of them, rest for 90 seconds to two minutes. Repeat the workout three times in total. Here’s the workout:

Goblet squats

Single arm bent-over rows

Dumbbell deadlifts

Kneeling push-ups

Deadbugs

Remember, as long as you include exercises that follow these patterns: squat, hinge, vertical push/pull, horizontal push/pull – it'll ensure you're targeting all the major muscles in your body and prepare it for everyday life. If you don't have access to weights or don't feel ready to use them just yet, here's a full-body workout using just your bodyweight that you can try instead.