A fitness expert says this 5-move workout is the best place to start for building full-body strength
New to the gym and want to get stronger? This workout can help
If you want to get stronger and build muscle then strength training using weights, like dumbbells and kettlebells, is your best bet. However, if you’re new to this style of training it can feel intimidating and pretty overwhelming with the vast amount of weird and wonderful exercises floating around online. It doesn’t need to be complicated though, and Fitness Coach, Elise Young, says these five exercises are a great place to start.
While it’s nice to watch your weights increase each week and see your t-shirt sleeves become fuller, the benefits of strength training go far beyond the physical. As well as boosting your metabolism, it can help increase bone density (reducing the risk of osteoporosis as you age), reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, improve your quality of life by making everyday tasks easier, and even boost your mood.
A post shared by Elise | Fitness Professional (@elisesbodyshop)
A photo posted by on
What we like about this workout from Elise is that it includes exercises that follow key movement patterns – such as squats, rows, presses, hinging and core work. Begin with some walkouts to warm up – we’d recommend two sets of 10 with a 60-second rest in between. Then, perform each exercise below for 8-12 reps, followed by a 30-60 second rest in between each one. Once you've completed all of them, rest for 90 seconds to two minutes. Repeat the workout three times in total. Here’s the workout:
- Goblet squats
- Single arm bent-over rows
- Dumbbell deadlifts
- Kneeling push-ups
- Deadbugs
Remember, as long as you include exercises that follow these patterns: squat, hinge, vertical push/pull, horizontal push/pull – it'll ensure you're targeting all the major muscles in your body and prepare it for everyday life. If you don't have access to weights or don't feel ready to use them just yet, here's a full-body workout using just your bodyweight that you can try instead.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.