Move over, sit-ups – A world-renowned PT says these 4 standing abs exercises are unrivalled for building deep core strength
You won’t need to sit down (or sit up) for this one
If you’re looking to build real core strength, the kind that supports your spine, improves your compound movements, enhances posture and powers everyday movement, it’s time to focus on your deep core muscles while standing tall.
According to Pvolve Head Trainer Dani Coleman (also known for training Jennifer Aniston), your core is far more than just your abs. “It’s 35+ muscles that stabilise, twist and support every movement you make,” she explains. “That’s why it makes sense to train your core with as much variety and functionality as possible.”
Sure, planks and crunches are very much the go-to core staples, but in a recent Instagram workout, Coleman demonstrates that you can build serious deep-core strength from a standing position. The best part? It’s easy to slot these moves into your day without needing much floor space (or a gym).
This four-move workout from Coleman requires just a single dumbbell, kettlebell, or even a heavy water bottle. All in all, it takes about eight minutes from start to finish, making it ideal as a finisher, warm-up, or quick standalone session.
The workout
Coleman doesn’t specify reps in her Instagram video, but a simple structure is: 50 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Repeat the circuit twice.
- Pallof Press: An anti-rotation essential that teaches your core to resist twisting, which is key for protecting your spine. It builds trunk stability, reinforces proper alignment and strengthens the deep muscles that keep you steady as you move.
- Golf Swing: A controlled rotational movement that targets the obliques while improving mobility through the spine and hips. It also boosts coordination – useful for anything that involves reaching, throwing, or twisting.
- Step back to Hinge: This combination move fires up your core while challenging balance and hip mobility. It encourages stability as you move through a hinge pattern, helping you generate more strength and control in everyday tasks.
- Standing Deadbug: A smart standing variation of the classic deadbug. It strengthens the stabilisers that support your spine and improves coordination between your upper and lower body.
Standing core exercises target the deep muscles we often overlook - including the transverse abdominis, obliques and pelvic floor, while keeping you upright and functional. Unlike traditional crunches, they train your core the way you use it most: standing, moving, twisting, lifting and reaching.
As Coleman explains, this “helps you perform daily tasks more easily and with more confidence” - and ultimately proves that core strength isn’t just aesthetic. It’s the foundation of a strong, resilient body.
Lucy Miller is a journalist, Level 3 Personal Trainer, Nutritional Advisor and Children’s Fitness Specialist. She holds fitness qualifications from NASM Training and Premier Training International and has been a fitness journalist and fitness (and cover) model for over 20 years. Since going freelance in 2014, Lucy left Men’s Fitness Magazine to write for an abundance of top consumer titles such as Women’s Health, Women’s Fitness, Waitrose, The Times, The Guardian and Runners World.
She’s also extremely passionate when it comes to educating others about health and physical activity and loves inspiring and working with children and adults to help make fitness fun, sustainable and accessible. In her spare time, Lucy is ever the sportswoman. Once a national gymnast, having won three national titles, she has also run a handful of marathons around the world and loves to test her physical and mental side with daily running and gym sessions, not to mention ballet, bootcamp, boxing and TRX.
