I’m a personal trainer – this is the one move I recommend to anyone who works at a desk

Ever heard of a personal trainer who spends more time at a desk than she does training clients? That’s me. I have clients, yet my main job is as a fitness journalist, which has many positives, the main one being that I can totally empathise with people who love training but have desk jobs.

As a result, most of my clients come to me feeling stiff, and I can see why. If there’s something we can all agree on, it’s that we probably spend too much time sitting. Too much sitting causes your thoracic spine (or T-spine, the mid-back) to round, whether that’s over your laptop, phone, or steering wheel, placing extra stress on your neck and shoulders.

The good news is that while mid-back stiffness might be uncomfortable, the discomfort it causes can be alleviated with just one move.

The exercise, which I do myself and give to my clients, will help open up the centre of the spine and get you feeling loose again. I do it nearly every day, and over time, it’s helped me maintain an upright posture rather than collapse forward.

The move in question is the Cobra, but I like to add a twist in the form of a towel. Apart from a towel or a yoga mat for comfort, you don’t need much more kit, meaning it can be done anywhere, anytime.

What is the cobra with an overhead reach?

Spending hours at a desk can lock up your thoracic spine, which is the upper and middle part of your back. When this area becomes stiff, your lower back and neck often compensate, which can lead to aches, tension, and strain.

The cobra, also known as a prone back extension, is a Pilates-inspired move that strengthens the muscles along your spine, improves shoulder mobility, and builds deep postural strength.

It works your erector spinae and core while stretching tight upper-back and shoulder muscles. You’ll also feel your glutes and hamstrings switch on as you lift from the floor.

The key is lifting your chest away from the ground and using the towel to guide your arms from front to back. This encourages thoracic mobility, releases tension in the neck and shoulders, and helps retrain your body to pull up and back so you can hold yourself tall again rather than collapse forward.

The key with posture isn’t about forcing yourself upright; it’s about building the capacity to stay there.

How to do the Cobra with an Overhead Reach

Grab a towel or resistance band and lie face down on the floor.

Extend your hands overhead, holding the towel or band so it rests on the floor in front of you.

Pull your abs slightly off the mat to engage your core and lift your upper body.

Hold the towel straight ahead and pull it apart to create tension.

Lift and rotate your arms up and over your head, so the towel rests at the small of your back.

Pause, then lift the towel back overhead to return to the starting position, keeping your body engaged and arms straight.

Relax and lower your body back down to the floor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aim for 25 reps a day - either as a warm-up to your usual gym routine or at the end of the day when you feel a bit hunched. The main thing is to stay consistent.

When done regularly, you’ll feel a whole lot less stiff, and that makes it much easier to maintain good posture. It also helps to set a regular timer and to move frequently throughout the day.

It’s a simple reminder, but almost everyone benefits from moving more intentionally throughout the working day, and sometimes it’s good to be reminded of the simple things.