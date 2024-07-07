Pilates instructor shares five everyday exercises to improve posture and relieve upper body tension

If you’re a full-time desk dweller who spends their days hunched over a laptop then an achy back and hips is something you’re probably all too familiar with. However, bad posture doesn’t just lead to aches and pains, it can also affect your breathing, create poor balance, and increase the likelihood of injuries when working out. But these five stretches from Kristina Rudzinskaya , a certified Pilates instructor and CEO of Etalon , will relieve tight and tensed muscles, elevating your posture.

Good posture isn't just important for our physical wellbeing but can also impact our mental wellbeing too. One study assigned 74 participants to sit in either an upright seated posture or a slumped seated posture to assess their emotional response to a psychological stress task. Those who sat with an upright posture reported having increased self-esteem, positive mood and less fear in comparison to those who sat with a slumped seated posture. Kristina says this is because: "When you hold yourself upright with an open chest and a lifted spine, you're not just standing taller physically; you're also sending signals to your brain that you're more confident."

Kristina's stretch routine

You won't need any home gym equipment for these five stretches, just a mat or something soft beneath you, like a towel. If you're also interested in more posture-improving exercises, save this 8-move Pilates workout for afterward, or this gentle three-move glute workout.

1. Child's pose

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

Why: “This simple but effective pose stretches and lengthens your spine, glutes, and hamstrings,” says Kristina. “Additionally, it helps stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and feeling of tranquillity, which makes it a perfect position to meditate. “

Relax in this pose for up to 5 minutes while continuing to breathe deeply.

2. Forward fold

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

Why: "This standing stretch helps release tension in your spine muscles, hamstrings, and glutes, while also stretching your hips and legs, but it also contributes to the entire back side opening up, lengthening," says Kristina.

Remain in this pose for up to 1 minute

3. High plank

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

Why: "The high plank is excellent for strengthening your shoulders, glutes, and hamstrings, but it also works as a great relief to the pain and stiffness within the body," explains Kristina. "As a bonus, you’ll get balance and strength in your core and back, which are crucial to good posture."

Hold this position for up to 1 minute at a time

4. Cobra Pose: back extension

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

Repeat three to five times, adding more as your lower back gets stronger

Why: "The cobra pose strengthens the back muscles by extending your spine muscles, including your lower back ones. Besides that, it is very relaxing!" says Kristina.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Chest opener

(Image credit: Etalon/Kristina Rudziskaya)

Why: "An open chest is crucial for good posture and this exercise will definitely help you stand up straighter, opening and stretching the chest," says Kristina. "It's also a lifesaver for those slouching over laptops for the most of the day."