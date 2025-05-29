4 PT-approved exercises to boost lower back strength and mobility

Building a strong, stable lower back isn’t just about avoiding everyday aches and pains – it’s the foundation for almost everything we do, from standing tall to sitting comfortably, and being able to move heavy weights in the gym.

“A weak lower back doesn’t automatically mean you’ll feel pain, but it does mean you’ll have less capacity to move, stabilise and perform. And when life throws unpredictable stress your way, that lack of capacity can start to catch up with you,” says Jason Pak, a certified personal trainer, in his latest YouTube video.

To help strengthen your foundation, Jason has shared his favourite lower back exercises that’ll he says will enhance “mobility, alignment, strength and endurance”, so that your back works with you, not against you.

Cat cow

The cat cow is an excellent dynamic stretch that can improve mobility and flexibility, as it moves the spine through full flexion and extension. As Jason points out, it's a great way to mobilise the spine and release tension after long days spent hunched over at a desk, as well as getting it warmed up for heavy lifts in the gym, like your deadlift or squat.

To perform:

Begin on all fours, with your hands underneath your shoulders and knees underneath your hips

Round your spine toward the ceiling, pushing your hands into the floor and pulling your tailbone down, whilst drawing your chin towards your chest

Hold here for 2-3 seconds

Inhale, draw your belly button down towards the floor and tilt your tailbone towards the ceiling

Hold here for 2-3 seconds, then repeat

Alternating kettlebell sumo row

Also known as ‘gorilla rows’, these earn their name from the wide, bent-over stance that mimics the posture of a proud gorilla. This exercise delivers serious bang for your buck as the bent-over position keeps your lower back muscles engaged throughout the entire movement, enhancing stability and endurance. But, you're also targeting your upper and mid-back, core, grip strength, and arms – making it a powerful full-body exercise. If you’re looking to light up your back (in a good way) and barbell rows aren’t your thing, they’re worth giving a go.

To perform:

Place two kettlebells in front of you and take a wide stance with your feet and have a soft bend in your knees

Pushing your bum back, hinge at the hips to bend down and grab a kettlebell handle, whilst keeping your spine neutral

Row one of the kettlebells towards your pockets, whilst keeping your back straight

Lower back to the ground and repeat on the other side

Romanian deadlift

Romanian deadlifts are an excellent exercise for strengthening your posterior chain (all the muscles on the back of your body), particularly the erector spinae and multifidus muscles, which play a key role in stabilising and supporting your lower back. However, despite their effectiveness, performing RDLs with poor form can lead to lower back pain. That’s why Jason emphasises the importance of first developing good spinal alignment and foundational strength through the exercises mentioned above. If you do want to jump straight into these though, you start with either a light set of dumbbells, or a single kettlebell, to help you master the movement safely before progressing to heavier loads.

To perform:

Hold either a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell, at hand-level in front of your body with an overhand grip (palms facing your body)

Stand tall with your feet hip width apart, a soft bend in your knees and your weights in front of you

Looking at your weights, hinge at the hips, pushing your bum backwards, lowering your weights towards the floor until you feel increased tension in your hamstrings

Pause here for a moment, then drive your hips forward and squeeze your glutes to return to the start position

45-degree back extension

The hyperextension machine is often underrated in many gyms – mostly because people either don’t know how to use it properly or don’t know what it’s for (especially as some people use it for growing their glutes). It requires you to lie face down on a hyperextension bench and lift your upper body upwards, while keeping your legs and lower body firmly in place. It’s a top-tier piece of kit for isolating and engaging the muscles of the lower back, as well as your glutes and hamstrings.

To perform: