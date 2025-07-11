This gadget should be on every hiker and camper's kit list – and it has 45% off for Prime

The Amazon Prime Day sale may be better known for savvy savings on tech and homeware, but it’s actually the perfect time to upgrade your hiking or camping gear, as there are plenty of brilliant bargains on outdoor gadgets, apparel, tents, and more.

One gadget that’s earned a spot on every outdoor enthusiast’s kit list is the award-winning Lifestraw Personal Water Filter. It filters up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water without chemicals, removing over 99% of bacteria, parasites, and microplastics – so you can safely sip from just about any source.

Right now, it has a whopping 45% off for Prime Day, which is an absolute bargain. However, it is the last day of the sale, so if you want one you’re going to have to be quick, as come 23:59 PM tonight, the deal could very likely be gone.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $17.49 now $9.45 at Amazon The award-winning Lifestraw Personal Water Filter is a life-saver when you're caught short of water supplies in the great outdoors. The microfilteration membrane filters out 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, allowing only clean water to pass through. With a 4.8 stars out of 5 rating, Amazon customers love it - and we do too.

The LifeStraw is lightweight, reliable, and will barely take up any space in your hiking backpack. Even if you already have one yourself, it would make a great little gift for friends and family who live an active lifestyle. Get it at this fantastic price, while you can!