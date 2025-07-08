Forget Prime Day – Yeti’s given its best-selling soft cooler a hot summer discount

Everyone may be going crazy over Prime Day deals, but Amazon isn’t the only place you can bag yourself a summer bargain. Yeti has slashed the price of one of its best-selling totes to keep your drinks and snacks cool during your outdoor adventures.

The M15 Tote Soft Cooler can hold up to 32 drink cans or 15lbs of ice, and right now it’s been reduced from $300 to $240, and this isn't just on selected colors, but all colorways. Whether you’re heading to the beach, the campsite, or just the backyard, this rugged cooler is ready to go – and now at a seriously tempting discount.

Save 20% Yeti M15 Tote Soft Cooler : was $300 now $240 at YETI US The M15 Soft Tote Cooler is perfect for anyone who wants to keep drinks and snacks chilled while on the move. With a roomy interior that holds up to 32 cans or 15 pounds of ice, it’s built for everything from beach days to weekend getaways. Its rugged construction and insulated design help lock in the cold, so your refreshments stay chilled for hours.

Yeti’s renowned for making some of the best coolers on the market, thanks to their premium quality and durability, and the M15 Soft Tote Cooler is no exception. It’s crafted from Yeti’s tough DryHide Shell fabric, which can withstand punctures, and across the top are a strip of powerful magnets to lock in the cold and prevent any leaks. Around the back, there’s also a handy external pocket – perfect for stashing essentials like your keys, wallet, or even an extra snack.

With the weather warming up, this deal couldn’t have come at a better time, and we rarely see Yeti discount products themselves. For smaller group outings, this cooler is perfect, especially if you’re after one that’s easy to transport. We have no idea how long this deal will last for so take advantage of it while you can.