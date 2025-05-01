YETI’s latest colourway might just be the hottest thing this summer

The sun’s out, the parks are filling up, and the UK is experiencing a rare and glorious heatwave, which makes the timing of YETI’s latest launch feel almost suspiciously perfect.

Say hello to Gold Coast, the brand’s new collection that practically radiates sunshine. This isn’t just a new shade; it’s a summer vibe in product form.

Gold Coast brings a flash of golden yellow to some of the best YETI coolers and gear, including the Hopper M12 Backpack Cooler, the ultra-tough Camino 35 Carryall, and the always-handy Sidekick Dry 1L Gear Case.

It’s bright, bold, and built to stand out, whether you’re heading for the coast, cooling down in the woods, or claiming your spot in the park.

The Hopper M12 makes lugging drinks and snacks around actually look good, especially in this new sunny hue.

It’s a backpack cooler, so it keeps your hands free for frisbee, paddleboards, or balancing multiple ice lollies.

Elsewhere, the Camino 35 is your all-in-one haul-it bag, ready for sandy towels, BBQ bits, or an impromptu paddleboarding session.

(Image credit: YETI)

And if you’ve ever done the classic phone-in-a-sock trick at the beach, you’ll appreciate the Sidekick Dry gear case: waterproof, dustproof, and now available in Gold Coast to match the rest of your summer kit.

YETI says the new colour reflects the “energy and optimism” of getting outside in warmer weather, and honestly, we get it.

An interesting tidbit is that although the collection is called Gold Coast, the colourway itself is titled Peach/Beekeeper on YETI's website. Just in case you get confused (I know I did).

Another thing to note is that in the UK, only six products are available in the Gold Coast collection, whereas in the US, there are 35 bits of YETI gear to choose from.

The full Gold Coast range is available online now at YETI US and YETI UK, but don’t be surprised if it sells fast. Prices from $10/ £40. AU price and availability TBC.

If you're after a YETI bargain, check out T3's roundup of the best YETI deals and sales.