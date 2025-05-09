This cult-favourite YETI chair just got a comeback, and the timing couldn’t be better

There’s a time and a place for flimsy camping chairs, but the beach isn’t one of them, at least not according to YETI.

As part of its five-week Drop Days campaign, the outdoor brand is bringing back a fan favourite: the Hondo Beach Chair.

Built like a tank but designed for unbothered beach lounging, the Hondo was one of YETI’s most beloved (and premium) bits of kit, and now it’s officially back for 2025.

The timing couldn’t be better. With summer on the horizon and gear lists already filling up with cool boxes, sunshades and firepits, the return of the Hondo gives beachgoers a seating option that doesn't skimp on comfort or quality.

It’s the kind of overbuilt, overengineered gear YETI fans have come to expect (see also: best YETI coolers), and, it turns out, they missed more than they realised.

Back by demand and built like a tank

The original Hondo earned a loyal following for its comfort-first approach and unshakable durability, a combo that made it something of a unicorn in a category filled with chairs that sag, snap, or rust before summer’s end.

The brand listened, tweaked the formula, and relaunched it as part of its second Drop Days release.

The relaunched Hondo Beach Chair still sports the ultra-supportive FlexGrid fabric, which doesn’t stretch, puddle, or pinch.

It features four reclining positions, a shoulder strap for easy hauling, a handy cupholder, and a waterfall-style headrest to take pressure off your neck.

(Image credit: YETI)

Despite all that comfort, it weighs in at just under 12 lbs and folds flat for surprisingly slick transport.

As with all Drop Days releases, YETI account holders get early access starting May 9 at 9 AM CT.

The full public launch follows on 13 May, just in time to plan your first proper beach trip of the season.

If the Hondo’s comeback is anything to go by, YETI knows exactly what its fans want this summer: premium comfort, heavy-duty durability, and an excuse to sit back and chill.

And when your chair costs more than your tent? You might as well enjoy it.

Head over to YETI for more info on the Hondo and other new releases.