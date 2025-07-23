Yeti’s sell-out Wetlands Collection is back – but it has a fresh new look

After a successful sell-out during last year’s Gear Garage Sale, Yeti has re-released its Wetlands Collection – so, if you didn’t manage to get your hands on your favourite Tundra Cooler or Rambler Tumbler, now’s your chance.

This time around though, the collection comes with a fresh twist. Last year’s version leaned heavily on blocky browns and blacks, but now it’s been reimagined with a bold camo makeover, adding a rugged, outdoor-ready edge to the fan-favorite gear.

The collection also features some of Yeti’s newer products, such as the One and Half Gallon Jug, alongside iconic classics, including the Hooper Flip 12 Soft Cooler, Rambler Water Bottle, Panga Waterproof Backpack and more. Plus, there’s even some apparel too, including a cap, t-shirt and hoodie.

It’s clear Yeti fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of this collection, and if last year’s sellout is any indication, it won’t stay in stock for long. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor gear, now’s the time to move.

Sadly, it looks like only US customers will be able to get their hands on the Wetlands Collection for now. But, hopefully it'll make its way to the UK soon.

Below, are some of our favourite bits from the collection…

Yeti Flask View at YETI US Sip on your favourite tipple while out and about. Its curved shape has been designed so that it can slip inside your pocket for easy access and, crafted from single-wall 18/8 stainless steel, it'll be able to withstand all your rugged adventures. Hooper Flip 12 Soft Cooler View at YETI US Featuring ColdCell insulation and a leakproof zipper, the Hopper Flip 12 keeps your lunch – or a 12-pack – perfectly chilled no matter where your adventure takes you. It's easy to carry, tough as nails, and just the right size for day escapes and, now in this camo colour, it looks cooler than ever. Tundra 45 Hard Cooler View at YETI US Built to withstand the wild, the Tundra 45 delivers serious ice retention that lasts for days. Outfitted with bear-resistant latches and a spacious 38-can capacity, this rugged cooler is ready for everything from weekend camping trips to beach days and backyard barbecues.