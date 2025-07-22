Off-grid messaging is coming to Apple Watch Ultra 3, but one thing still holds it back

Apple’s upcoming third-gen rugged smartwatch is about to get a major survival-mode upgrade.

According to multiple sources, the rumoured Apple Watch Ultra 2 successor is expected to introduce standalone satellite messaging, making it possible to send texts from remote trails, summits, and beyond without an iPhone in sight.

Until now, Apple’s satellite features like Emergency SOS have relied on the iPhone 14 and later models, but the Ultra 3 may untether that capability entirely.

Reports from Wi-Fiplanet and others suggest the outdoor watch will use Globalstar’s low-earth-orbit network to allow basic off-grid communication, turning it into a genuine alternative to Garmin’s inReach Mini for weekend adventurers and trail runners.

Sounds perfect, right? Well…

But there's a snag. Despite this boost in wilderness functionality, early leaks suggest battery life may stay the same as the Ultra 2, around 36 hours in typical use.

That’s fine for short hikes, but with power-hungry features like satellite texting and new 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) support, the lack of an endurance upgrade could be disappointing for thru-hikers or anyone heading out for multi-day trips, who might prefer Garmin watches thanks to their battery performance.

Health tracking gets another boost

Elsewhere, Apple is reportedly working on a blood pressure trend detection tool for the Ultra 3, offering alerts if your readings drift into hypertensive territory.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like the sleep apnea detection, introduced with watchOS 11, this feature is expected to focus on long-term trends, rather than exact medical figures, likely to keep regulators happy while still expanding the Apple Watch’s role as a wellness device.

A long-awaited hypertension alert mode is expected, which alerts users to unusual blood pressure trends, though without showing exact systolic/diastolic numbers.

This is meant to work like the current sleep‑apnea alerts, which is a trend-based and not a diagnostic feature.

Under the hood, the Ultra 3 should feature a new S11 chip to handle all these upgrades, along with a brighter LTPO OLED display, the same tech powering the Apple Watch Series 10.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

And while microLED displays are still in Apple’s long-term plans, don’t expect them to arrive this year (or ever).

Design-wise, Apple’s expected to play it safe, retaining the chunky form factor and Action Button that Ultra fans love.

That said, the Ultra 3 is rumoured to be 10–15% thinner than the current model, enough to feel noticeably lighter and more comfortable.

Bezels are slimming down in favour of a wider, edge-to-edge LTPO OLED display, with improved viewing angles and brightness.

The big question is whether the Ultra 3 can truly stand on its own in the wild.

With satellite messaging, cellular, and blood pressure tracking, it’s closer than ever.

But without better battery life, it may still fall short for those who spend days off the grid.