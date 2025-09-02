Apple Watch: With one week to go, here’s what we expect from the Series 11, Ultra 3 and Watch SE in 2025

Apple has confirmed the date for its big September keynote, the Apple Special Event, which will take place on September 9, 2025, streaming live at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Alongside the expected launch of the iPhone 17, all signs point to three new Apple Watches making their debut: the Apple Watch Series 11, a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the latest iteration of the affordable Apple Watch SE.

The new smartwatch trio will debut Liquid Glass, the brand's new design language, along with a set of new and refined features.

I've been closely tracking the rumours, leaks, and subtle clues leading up to the event, and here's everything we know so far, compiled into one place so you know what to expect from the upcoming lineup.

Three watches? A bit over the top, isn't it?

Apple typically unveils new watches alongside new iPhones in September, and this year appears to be no exception. Industry analysts, leakers, and supply chain hints all suggest a three-pronged launch.

It's all but obvious that Apple will debut the latest entry to its mainline wearable series, the Apple Watch Series 11. Many found the 10th iteration to be somewhat lacking in new features, especially considering it was such a significant milestone for the company.

All eyes are on the Series 11 to see if it can help Apple retain its leading position in the smartwatch market, with the competition gnawing at the brand's feet.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Apple Watch SE series is also due for an upgrade. The company's affordable line is on a by-yearly release cadence, and given the last one came out two years ago, I would be surprised if Apple didn't release a new model in 2025.

As for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, we saw only a new colourway update in 2024, after two years of new iterations. So far, the release cadence is a bit hectic, but Apple will likely launch the Ultra 3 in 2025, if for nothing else to ensure companies like Garmin, which is selling watches like hotcakes.

Apple Watch Series 11: subtle upgrades

The Series 11 appears poised to continue Apple's philosophy of not reinventing the wheel, delivering a more efficient chip, improved battery life, and tighter software integration, rather than introducing an entirely new look or a niche sensor.

Early reports suggest modest gains in day-to-day endurance, possibly accompanied by a brighter display or reduced bezels, although nothing radically different from the Apple Watch Series 10.

(Image credit: Future)

The launch, as always, aligns with the release of watchOS 26, a software update that brings new fitness features, including the more intelligent Smart Stack, Workout Buddy, and more, which will likely be optimised on the Series 11 hardware.

Unfortunately, there is no news on improvements to battery life. At this point, it seems rather silly not to extend it to at least 2-3 days, considering competitor smartwatches offer up to a month-long battery life in some cases.

Apple Watch SE: a big change in materials and mindset

The Apple Watch SE might get its most significant redesign yet. The headline rumour here is a switch to plastic or polymer-based cases, a move that would help Apple cut costs and bring the SE to an even lower price point.

According to several reports, the new material won’t feel “cheap” but is more about functional durability, similar to what we’ve seen in rugged budget-friendly wearables elsewhere.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

While the SE won’t have the latest sensors or premium case materials, it’s still expected to run the latest version of watchOS and include key fitness, sleep, and safety features.

That makes it an appealing choice for first-time Apple Watch buyers, families, and anyone who just wants the essentials.

If Apple gets the pricing right, the SE could easily become the bestselling Apple Watch in the 2025 line-up.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: getting slimmer, smarter and more off-grid

The Ultra range is still the newest arm of Apple’s wearable strategy, and the third-generation model looks set to push it even further into the territory of adventure/ outdoor watches.

Multiple rumours suggest the Ultra 3 will feature a slimmer design, thanks to smaller bezels and a more compact chassis, while maintaining the chunky appeal that Ultra fans love.

Perhaps the biggest story is the possibility of off-grid messaging, a feature that could allow Ultra users to send texts or alerts without cellular coverage.

(Image credit: Leon Poultney)

It’s likely to rely on satellite tech or emergency-only messaging, but it signals Apple’s ambition to make the Ultra a serious tool for backcountry navigation and emergency situations.

Somewhat bad news for Apple: Google has beaten them to the punch with the new Pixel Watch 4, which features standalone emergency SOS satellite communication. Nevertheless, I'm interested to see what this feature means for the Ultra series.

A taste of things to come?

As expected from the Cupertino-based brand, all of the above are only rumours and nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Unlike other tech giants, Apple doesn't brief journalists beforehand, which leaves the door wide open for speculations and guesswork.

From what I can see, there is a chance that 2025's Apple Watch lineup might be memorable, but it's also true that the company will have to start offering more tangible upgrades to keep its user base engaged.

In an era where tracking health and wellness with wearables is the norm, increasingly incremental upgrades may prompt older Apple Watch users to switch brands for better specs and a more comprehensive feature set.

Of course, Apple has a strong and loyal fan base, especially in the US, but it's essential for the brand not to erode trust by not providing them with a reason (or two, or three) to upgrade periodically. People will switch eventually if they feel like they are being left behind by using Apple Watches.

There is hope that Apple has considered this and will surprise us all with three new Apple Watches that blow the competition out of the water. With only a week until 2025's Special Event, we won't have to wait long to find out.