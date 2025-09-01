The next iPhone event is coming, and we're expecting THREE Apple Watch models, too

It wouldn’t be a surprise for an Apple Watch reveal to take place at an iPhone event, and that’s exactly what we’re expecting from the iPhone 17 event coming in September .

While Apple has stuck to the same playbook for a while, with watchOS 26 debuting at WWDC in June and a new mainline watch arriving alongside iPhone, this year could see a revamp for all three Apple Watch models.

All we know about this year’s Apple Watch lineup

(Image credit: Leon Poultney)

Naturally, there’s a new Series 11 expected, and it’ll offer a relatively modest update as far as leaks have suggested.

The new mainline watch will follow on from last year’s Series 1 , which increased the display size while slimming down the chassis. Expect that same form factor this year, but with a new SiP (System in Package) to improve performance.

It’s likely to help with the new AI Workout Buddy from watchOS 26, and could help future-proof the Apple Watch as Apple gets serious about AI.

Expect the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to get the new chip, too. Apple’s rugged wearable gets a refresh every couple of years at present. We’re not expecting any fresh colors, but we could be surprised in that regard, and we’re also expecting it to get 5G this time around, alongside satellite connectivity for emergencies.

Will it get a design refresh? It’s hard to say. Apple Watch Ultra 2 looks just like the first version, but we’ve not heard much about a new look for the Ultra 3.

Finally, and not to be forgotten, the Apple Watch SE should get a third iteration. The SE 2 remains a great value proposition, but we’re expecting the new version to get a design upgrade to look a little more modern (although not as modern as the Series 10).

Naturally, there should be a chip upgrade, too, particularly with Apple Intelligence on the horizon.

Any of those models intriguing you ahead of the full reveal? Naturally, we’ll have coverage of the new models as soon as we have fresh information on all three.