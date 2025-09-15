Hold onto your hats, Apple isn't done with launches just yet

Quick Summary Apple isn't taking time off any time soon. We can expect to see new iPad Pros, a next-gen Apple TV and a refreshed Vision Pro before the end of 2025. There are likely new MacBook Pro and MacBook Airs coming in early 2026, too.

After last week's iPhone 17 and iPhone Air launch event you'd think Apple might want to take a bit of time off. But there are plenty more products in the pipeline and many of them are expected to launch in the coming months.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has collated multiple reports, and information from his own sources inside Apple, to identify new iPads, Apple TV and even AirTags – and there are some big upgrades coming to Apple's laptops in 2026.

Here's what to expect.

New Apple products coming in late 2025 and early 2026

The iPad Pro M4 has been out for a while now, and we're expecting to see the M5 iPad Pro before 2025 is out. Other than the more powerful processor, it's predicted to come with a second front-facing camera designed for portrait use.

The M5 chip is also expected to arrive in a refreshed Vision Pro headset. That one was previously tipped for early 2026, but Gurman believes it's coming sooner than that, with no significant changes other than the processor. That's still a big upgrade though. The current Vision Pro has an M2.

We've been hearing about next-gen Apple TV and HomePod minis for a while now, and both of them are expected in the final part of 2025. Faster processors and Apple's new N1 networking chip are likely, and the Apple TV box will reportedly gain enhanced Apple Intelligence support.

Autumn is when Apple usually refreshes its MacBook Pros, but the M5 MacBook Pro is now expected in early 2026 instead. This isn't the Air-esque redesign with a super-thin case and an OLED display that's been rumoured for some time, which is still expected but not until later in 2026. This one's just a speed bump, as is the expected M5 MacBook Air that's also predicted for early 2026.

Those are the big releases, but Apple isn't done yet. It's also expected to launch a new Studio Display or Pro Display XDR in 2026, its new iPad-based smart home hub, and possibly the iPhone 17e too.

Like the iPhone 16e it's expected to compete with more affordable Androids and will have a more modest spec than the full-fat iPhone 17 range.

Phew – we've got a lot to look forward to, that's for sure.