What Apple didn't release this month is almost more exciting than what they did

This time last week, Apple revealed its new line of iPhones in a special keynote address. As expected, this comprised of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a new iPhone Air (notably not the iPhone 17 Air).

That wasn't all that was on the bill. The event also saw the launch of three new Apple Watches and a new pair of AirPod Pros. That's a decent number of products by anyone's books. But there were a few products that had been banded around that didn't appear. Was it all just rumour? Will we actually see some of these whispered names in future events in the next few months?

Apple wisely doesn't want to crowd its event, or overshadow its iPhone lineup by bringing in something else to the mix. So while I'm always disappointed when we don't get more, I understand why. I also think we could be seeing more products soon.

One vision?

The Apple Vision Pro was first revealed at WWDC in June 2023, and went on sale in the US in February 2024 (it was July 2024 before it came to the UK). Since then, there has been rumours of a follow up; a cheaper version, perhaps, that could act as a gateway into what is a mind-blowing format.

Even though we didn't see this at WWDC 2025, there's still a chance a new Vision headset could be on its way. Though with a recent explosion in the smart glasses market, we could see Apple go down that route instead.

Ultimately the perfect device is a Vision Pro the size of the Meta Ray Bans, but we're not there yet. So the approach firms take to get there is likely to vary.

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

HomePod hub

There's been very little new information from Apple's Home platform of late. The system, which integrates a range of smart home devices runs perfectly well from the iPhone and from the Apple TV 4K, but it could be so much more.

HomePod speakers provide a nice inclusion to the system, adding voice control to your home without relying on your watch or phone. What's missing though is a central hub for your system. Google has the Nest Hub devices while Amazon offers its Echo Show units in a range of sizes up to the epic Echo Show 21 (a 21-inch home screen), but Apple doesn't have an equivalent.

There's been talk of a HomePod-esque device with an iPad-like screen but there's been no proof it actually exists. I'd be very surprised if there wasn't multiple versions of this somewhere in Apple's R&D department but there's plenty of products that never see the light of day from there.

As much as you can control your home via your TV, or even an iPad, I do think this would be a handy addition to the range. Maybe something that combined features form the Apple TV with a HomePod, or at least some form of home docking unit for an iPad.

(Image credit: Apple)

I want my Apple TV

There's little argument that the Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices out there. It has a great operating system, plenty of power and sits neatly under your TV set. The only thing is, it remains relatively unchanged since 2012.

Is it not time the Apple TV had a bit of a regeneration? Not that I want it to start looking like a HomePod or anything, but it could be more Mac mini in its design than the current black box. Also, as much as I love the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam for the Apple TV 4K, I'd love to be able to plug in a webcam that I can leave permanently attached.

Maybe the answer isn't a new Apple TV 4K (or even 8K), maybe it's an Apple TV. Could we see a Sky Glass moment where Apple produces a screen like the Studio Monitor or iMac, but in 65-inch size, with a webcam built in and a TVOS built in? That would be impressive.