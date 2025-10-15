Don't go anywhere, we're about to get "something powerful" from Apple
Apple has teased at least one new product "coming soon"
Quick Summary
Apple is set to announce at least one new product range this week, with the tease of a new M5-powered MacBook Pro appearing online.
We're also hoping for a new Apple TV 4K box, iPad Pro models, and maybe a HomePod Mini refresh.
It is widely expected that Apple will unveil new products today or tomorrow, with rumours pointing at new MacBook Pro models sporting M5 silicon.
And that's almost certain now, thanks to an X post by the company's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak. Along with an official teaser clip, he claims that "something powerful is coming".
Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJCOctober 14, 2025
The clip also shows the V-shape of a slightly open MacBook, so we're pretty certain it's the new M5 Pro.
What we don't know yet is when the new model(s) might be announced. While we've had actual presentations events in previous years, more recently Apple has just sent T3 press releases on the new devices at around lunchtime – midday in the UK. So we're keeping our eyes peeled for anything new that drops into our inboxes.
When they do, we'll let you know as soon as humanly possible.
Will Apple launch other new devices too?
As well as the MacBook Pro M5 models, there have been rumours that it could also announce iPad Pro upgrades – also featuring the M5 chip. And some claim that we could see a new HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K box.
The latter does make sense for sure, considering Apple has quietly revealed that Apple TV+ is being rebranded to just Apple TV, with a tweaked design and look. It stands to reason that a faster, more powerful streamer would be on the cards, too.
There has also been talk that the Apple Vision Pro could be refreshed as well, with M5 silicon and a new "dual knit" headband.
We'll find out for sure either later today or tomorrow. Hopefully, it'll be all of the above and it'll be a bumper bundle of new Apple announcements to get our teeth into.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
