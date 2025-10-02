M5 iPad Pro unboxing video released early – confirms one major thing

Quick Summary A new leak has shown off the next iPad Pro in all its glory. Things look broadly familiar, with a little more firepower under the hood.

While leaks about new technology products are fairly common in this day and age, Apple does tend to be something of an outlier. The Cupertino-based brand runs a tight ship, and has earned itself a reputation as an iron-clad bunker of new products.

Still, even those bunkers get a leak or two, and Apple has just had a pretty major one. That comes courtesy of a Russian channel, which unboxes the new M5 iPad Pro live on screen.

That's an incredible feat, as previous rumours about such a device have been almost non-existent. And it's not your average unboxing video, either.

The video goes on to put the new device through a range of different benchmark tests, to gain an understanding of what the new processor is capable of. That shows a performance boost of between 10-15%, while the GPU looks set to be up to 35% more impressive.

The other major confirmation we see is the styling and design, which is reassuringly familiar. That is to say, it's basically identical to the M4 iPad Pro, though given the recent spate of design shake-ups in the Apple catalogue, that's actually quite refreshing.

iPAD PRO M5 2025 - РАСПАКОВКА РАНЬШЕ APPLE!!! - YouTube Watch On

That's crafted from the same aluminium as the new iPhone 17 Pro models, which is unchanged from the previous iPad Pro generation also. As the video continues, we get a look at iPadOS 26 right out of the box.

All in all, then, it doesn't seem like the most tantalising leak in the world. Rather, it seems that this next generation of iPad models will be more of a iterative update than a major refresh.

Still, the familiarity of design will be welcomed by some, and the upgrades brought about by the M5 processor should be just enough to warrant having your head turned from the previous model.