Which is the best iPad to buy now? Expert picks the top 3 available

Did you know that Apple's first iPad arrived way back in 2010? It revolutionised the market, becoming the best tablet, continuing since and evolving into multiple product lines – which is exactly why you're here, asking "which iPad is the best buy?".

In this guide, we've rounded up the best iPad selections to just a top 3 – cutting through the noise to explain which model will suit you best. Whether that's in terms of size, power, available accessories, or pricing – but there's something for everyone, as explored below.

If you're a student then do check out our best iPad for students page, as you'll benefit from discount. Otherwise, onward to the best iPads you can buy in 2025 – from entry-level iPad, to mid-tier iPad Air, smaller-scale iPad mini, or top-level iPad Pro.

Best for most people 1. iPad Air 11-inch View at Amazon Apple's mid-tier iPad, the Air, is a perfect blend of size and spec. There are no big bezels here (unlike with the entry-level iPad), and while it's almost as powerful as the laptop-replacement iPad Pro models, the older-gen M-series silicon here sits in the sweet spot, while helping to save you cash. It's Pencil Pro compatible, so ideal for creatives who want to sketch, draw, annotate or take notes. Best premium 2. iPad Pro 13-inch View at Amazon The largest iPad in Apple's range, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes packing heat: its latest M-series silicon is top-dog for power (beyond what's available in the Air), aiding MacBook-like levels of productivity. With a keyboard attachment, many use the Pro as a laptop replacement. It's Pencil Pro compatible, too. All of which can add up to a spenny total, so be sure it's the right fit. Best small iPad 3. iPad Mini Check Amazon Apple's smallest iPad replacement was a long time coming, but, finally, 2024 saw the iPad Mini return. The clue's in the name: this is the smallest iPad, at 8.3-inches. That makes it ideal for portability, so if you want a tablet that's not trying to be anything but, this is the perfect option. It skips M-series silicon for iPhone-like A17 Pro power, but that's still plenty for mobile tasks. It's also Apple Pencil Pro compatible.

Are older iPads worth it?

Apple replaces its iPad models on a regular basis, so while the official Apple site won't typically offer older models at discount, other retailers may.

That's when opting for, say, an M4 iPad Pro for less cash could make sense over the M5 version, for example. Or a refurbished option becomes available, again saving you money.

The range remains fairly straightforward, though: the iPad Air and iPad Pro models are available in either 13-inch or 11-inch variants, with pricing scaling accordingly. The iPad Mini, meanwhile, is only 8.3-inch.

The one model that's not in our Top 3 picks above is the entry-level iPad, or 'iPad (A16)' as you'll see on Apple's site, which is available in 11-inch only – and with larger bezels than any of the other models.

Apple Pencil compatibility

Sold separately, the Apple Pencil Pro is the latest model – and is compatible with all of the Top 3 picks in this list.

You can check out Apple Pencil compatibility (Apple Support page here) for older models, such as the Pencil USB-C, Pencil (2nd Gen) and original Pencil.

The Pencil Pro adds additional control features, including squeeze for quick-access; barrel roll for precise brush tip control; and there's haptic feedback for action confirmation. It also adds Find My, should you lose it.

Keyboard Accessories

Many third-party brands offer keyboard accessories, folio cases and dual-featured products, though, so you've got tonnes of choice beyond Apple's official offerings.

Many third-party brands offer keyboard accessories, folio cases and dual-featured products, though, so you've got tonnes of choice beyond Apple's official offerings.

iPad Air

Apple does sell an official Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, should you want to treat it like a mini laptop – and that's available for both the 11-inch and 13-inch models.

iPad Pro

If you're thinking of jacking in that laptop (or best MacBook) then the iPad Pro is the best way of doing it – but you'll want to add some keys, via the official Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.

iPad Mini

There's no official keyboard for the Mini, but you can buy the official Smart Folio to protect your small iPad.

How we test the best iPads

T3 takes its gadgets seriously, putting every tablet on the test bench – and, indeed, iPad – through its paces, treating each product as if it were our own.

That means we have the real-world experience to test out battery life, the in-depth knowledge to contextually compare and contrast other products within the series, and the historical experience to evaluate how ranges have evolved – for better or worse.

The iPad range is synonymous with tablets, which is a huge product category when it comes to creativity, productivity, and entertainment. These are the pillars of how such products might be used, so we ensure how each point might affect a prospective buyer's decision is taken into consideration.

As with any T3 review – here's our How We Test page for more – each iPad is awarded a score out of five – which helps justify where a product sits within our rankings.

