Want to buy a dash cam? These are the best 3 for all budgets

Having a dash cam in your vehicle makes so much sense on many levels. Crucially, they’re great for offering piece of mind, knowing that there’ll be video evidence available in the event of an accident. They’re also good for letting folks know you’ve got a deterrent in your vehicle too, especially if it's a model that packs 24/7 parking surveillance.



However, the latest dash cams also boast way more features and functions than older models and shoot much beefier video too. If you’ve never owned a dash cam or are looking to replace an outdated model with a tired specification, we’ve compiled three of our current favourite dash cams. This trio of top models have been picked because, well, they’re brilliant, but also because they work on three different levels.



While you’re browsing the best dash cam models in our guide, it's a good idea to read our overview on fitting a dash cam. Many models will work by simply plugging them into a 12V vehicle port. However, some models also use a ODMI II port, which is a connector frequently found under the dash of most vehicles. Lots of dash cams also offer more features and functions if they’re hard-wired – which is more permanent but worth considering.



Don’t forget to check out the best cheap dash cam deals available out there too. If you're on the hunt for dash cams that specifically record rearward-facing and forward-facing videos, then you should read our guide to the best front and rear dash cams, which capture two channels of video. Just like the 70mai A800S Dash Cam listed below, in fact.

T3's Top 3

Best Overall 1. Nextbase iQ Check Amazon The Nextbase iQ Dash Cam is a premium solution that comes with oodles of features and functions, plus the ability to video the road ahead and the cabin of your vehicle too. It can also be supplemented with a rear-facing camera for complete coverage, both inside and out. It’s possible to unlock extra features by signing up for a Thinkware subscription package, that boosts the appeal of this chunky dash cam. The unit does, however, need to be plugged in using your vehicles ODB II port, or hardwired, so this is more of a permanent solution. Best Compact Design 2. Nextbase Piqo $129.99 at Amazon The Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam is a perfect alternative if you like the functionality offered by the premium Nextbase IQ model, but want a simpler solution. The big bonus with this dash cam is its svelte design, which can be easily installed and removed on a windshield, especially thanks to its plug-and-play connectivity via a regular 12V power port. There’s an accompanying app that can assist with file management because of a lack of rear screen, just like its larger relative, while the shooting quality is very good given the overall dimensions. Best Front and Rear Bundle 3. 70mai 800S Check Amazon The 70mai A800S Dash Cam can be purchased as a bundle option, which means that anyone looking for complete coverage can benefit from a three camera setup. Not only does it have front and rear capture, plus cockpit coverage appeal, the additional benefit is the specification. There’s 4K shooting capability out front, plus a host of additional features including 24/7 parking monitoring although this does require an optional hardwire kit to work to best effect. Nevertheless, for its combination of high quality video and all-round shooting angles, the 70mai A800S Dash Cam is hard to beat.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam V Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam V 70mai A800S Dash Cam: Pricing

Owning a dash cam is a very good idea given just how congested our roads have become. Choosing the right model very much depends on what sort of specification is needed, but a lot of it also comes down to price, depending on the available budget. The good news is that a basic dash cam can be super cheap, which makes the Nextbase Piqo one of the most appealing choices on the budget front.



If something more potent is needed, the Nextbase iQ comes with all the bells and whistles, but boasts a premium price tag to boot. While the 70mai dash cam, in the bundle edition seen here, is reasonably pricey too, it is also competitive considering it features a three-camera setup. The other good news is the dash cam marketplace is competitive, so discounted deals are always available.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam

(Image credit: Future)

The Nexbase iQ Dash Cam has been available in three different versions. Cheapest option was the 1K resolution model, which was originally priced at $499.99 / £349. The 2K resolution model cost $599.99 / £399 on release while the 4K resolution model had a price tag of $699.99 / £449.



Currently, the Nextbase iQ can be had for roughly the same price, although it’s worth looking out for seasonal discounts that could shave a little off that. Remember, this package works best with the Nextbase subscription, while a supplementary rear camera can be had for $199.99 / £149.

Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam

On its release, Nextbase offered the Piqo in two different model variants. There was the 1K (HD 1080p) edition, which cost a lowly $129.99 / £99 / AU$199. Meanwhile, a slightly better shooting capacity made the 2K (HD 1440p) model similarly appealing.



It cost $149.99 / £119 / $299, which means either model is notably cheaper than the premium price tag of the Nextbase iQ. That starts at $399.99 / £349.99. Currently, in discounted form, the Nextbase Piqo can be had for almost half its original RRP.

70mai A800S Dash Cam

The 70mai 4K T800 Dash Cam has a few model variants, with the single camera model costing $399 while the bundle sells for $340. There’s also a bumper package that arrives with a battery pack too, which is $528 in the US.



For purchasers in the UK, it can be had from Amazon and cost £450 on release. Again, though, keep an eye out for discounts. All products can also be purchased from the 70mai website.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam V Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam V 70mai A800S Dash Cam: What’s unique?

(Image credit: Future)

It's easy to think all dash cams are basically the same, and while all of them will capture video, differences in quality are often more noticeable on cheaper models with lesser specifications.



While the two Nextbase models featured here, the Nextbase iQ and the Nextbase Piqo might be related, they’re both decidedly unique. The former comes with a host of added extras, which can be exploited by signing up for a Nextbase subscription package.



The Nextbase Piqo, meanwhile, has many of the same features but cleverly condenses these down into a slimline edition of the iQ, but for a lot less money.



The 70mai A800S, on the other hand, holds its own on the basis that it offers high-end 4K video from a front-facing lens that is supplemented by a cockpit-facing lens as well as a rearward-facing camera.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam

The Nextbase iQ is notable for its unique design, which is slightly different to many standard issue-style dash cams. The cool lines are not just for aesthetics either, because this dash cam packs in a really potent specification, which can be boosted even further by signing up for one of the Nextbase subscription options.



Interestingly, there’s a lowlier 1K video edition, but it’s really worth investing in the 4K variant, which produces excellent quality audio and video.



Armed with a subscription package, lookout for voice control, real-time image notifications, Live View (up to 60 minutes), Smart Sense Parking, Witness mode, RoadWatch AI, Guardian Mode, Remote Alarm along with Cloud Storage for 30 days and more.

Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam

The Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam is like a slimmed down edition of the bulkier Nextbase iQ, which means it’s cheaper as a result.



However, it still comes armed with a decent array of features for the lower price tag, with shooting capacity ranging from 1K in the base level model up to 2K for the slightly more expensive version. There’s no rear screen but there’s a decent app, which can be enhanced by signing up for a Nextbase account.



The most unique feature about the Nextbase Piqo though is its compact appeal as this is one of the most petite models on the market. Bag a Nextbase subscription and unlock the likes of SOS, Guardian Mode, Witness Mode and Smart Parking tools, although these are ‘Lite’ variants of those found on the Nextbase iQ model.

70mai A800S Dash Cam

The 70mai A800S offers a unique twist on our trio of cameras in that it can be configured to capture video from no less than three different lenses.



The main unit comes armed with 4K shooting capability, plus there’s a rear screen that aids installation, setup and day-to-day management of core settings. The 70mai app is also a highlight, allowing quick and easy management of chunky 4K files, boosted by the Wi-Fi 6 capability that offers 5GHz file transfers.



Other highlights unique to this model include ‘Night Owl Vision’, which helps deliver crisper more legible footage during the hours of darkness. There’s also MaiColor Vivid+ Solution technology and this improves exposure that can often be diminished when shooting through windshields.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam V Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam V 70mai A800S Dash Cam: Video quality

(Image credit: Future)

A basic dash cam should capture acceptable quality video footage, but it’s always worth investing in the best shooting specification your budget allows. Not only does this mean the overall quality will be better, but it should also mean there will be more features available, including HDR and ‘night vision’ capability. This can be especially useful for picking out details including license plates and road signs in less ideal conditions or at night.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam

While the iQ is available as a 1K resolution model and there’s also a 2K edition, the beefier 4K package is the one to head for. Resolutions are notably better with the 4K having 2160p compared to the 2K at 1440p or the 1K at 1080p, while the built-in cabin camera records at 1440p (2K). The rear camera records in 2K at 1440p.



The premium Nextbase package iQ includes Smart Sense Parking to help make parking easier, Witness Mode, which is a voice-activated control for capturing evidence when it’s needed while instantly saving it to the cloud as well as notifying a specified emergency contact. On top of that, Live View lets you keep tabs on your vehicle at any time, using the accompanying Nextbase iQ app.

The most expensive subscription package beefs up the specification to include voice control, real-time image notifications, Live View (up to 120 minutes), Live View Look Back, Smart Sense Parking, Witness mode, RoadWatch AI, Guardian Mode, Remote Alarm as well as substantial Cloud Storage for 180 days. There is also the ability to have multiple user accounts along with Emergency SOS and Automated incident back-up.

Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam

While the Piqo is a cheaper alternative to the iQ, this dash cam has a reasonable shooting specification. For the most basic 1K HD version, this means 1080p via the 2560 x 1080 pixel resolution and 140-degree field of view. Meanwhile, the 2K model offers 2560 x 1440 pixels and a 145-degree field of view.



In order to get the best from the Nextbase Piqo though, the subscription options offer more functionality. Nextbase has a base level ‘Protect’ plan, which costs a not bad £29.99 per year. Alternatively, the ‘Solo’ subscription model might work and comes with the journey data included in video content adding in the likes of date, time and speed. This can be vital if any evidence is needed in the unfortunate event of an accident.

70mai A800S Dash Cam

This is a camera bundle that offers both quality and three lens capture, which is all helped by Sony IMX678 Starvis sensors that deliver 3840 x 2160p 4K video at 30 frames per second and offer a very decent 146-degree field of view. For shooting inside the cockpit, the other lens offers 1920 x 1080p footage and this means all bases are covered in terms of what the cameras can capture.



Being a package that accumulates lots of larger 4K files, the Wi-Fi 6 capability offers 5GHz file transfers, which can be done with the help of the very good 70mai app. There’s also the ability to store up to 512GB on-board, with the detachable microSD card.

Nextbase iQ Dash Cam V Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam V 70mai A800S Dash Cam: Which wins?

(Image credit: Future)

All three of these dash cams are excellent options, but the other great thing about the Nextbase iQ, Nextbase Piqo and 70mai A800S is that they offer variations on a theme. Anyone wanting a premium experience will find the Nextbase iQ a fab option.



Equally, the budget-focused and super-compact Nextbase Piqo is tailor-made for anyone watching the pennies and with not much screen space to play with.



Meanwhile, the 70mai A800S is my own go-to option as it covers my back from all angles and delivers really impressive video. It’s the perfect all-rounder and, better still, comes reasonably priced too.