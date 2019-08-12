Best cheap dash cam deals for August 2019: save your licence and your money

A dash cam cam can save you a lot of money on your insurance premiums (up to 20-percent) and this page can save you a lot of money on the initial purchase of a dash cam – we've got the best dash cam deals around.

These are the best dash cams

A dash cam really is a worthwhile investment, and could end up saving you a lot of money in insurance premiums. The key feature to look out for is Wi-Fi connection, this makes it so much easier to view, download and share footage.

Note there are dash cams with screens, and models without. Dash cams with screens are easier to set up and view footage on, but ones without screens are a lot less intrusive.

Both are useful, but we'd choose one with a screen for occasional recording (track days and scenic drives), but one without a screen setup and forget about for everyday driving.

Below are a selection of the best dash cameras you can buy, and the best prices you can find them for online:

