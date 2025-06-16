Want your drive to sound like a Beatles live recording?

Quick Summary From June 16th, the Abbey Road app will be rolling out as an over-air update for all Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 models with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system on board. The app brings the sound dynamics of the legendary London recording studio into the car for an authentic sound experience.

The Abbey Road app, created in partnership with Bowers & Wilkins was first unveiled at the end of 2024, but today we see the app finally arriving in vehicles. Current Volvo EX90 drivers will receive the update over the air if they have the premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system on board. It will also feature on all new Volvo EX90 and ES90 models with the B&W setup.

It's not just Volvo cars though. Polestar 3 drivers also get the app from today. The flagship SUV from Volvo's sister company also offers the Bowers & Wilkins sound system as a premium option and so can benefit from the Abbey Road sound.

Far more than just an audio effect, the Abbey Road app was developed with the sound engineers at the studio to mimic the real acoustics and amps that have been used there over the centuries. With a metronome styled slider, you can make the room sound bigger or smaller, and move through the ages of equipment, from vintage to modern. There's also a series of presets to make it easier.

The Bowers & Wilkins sound system in the Polestar 3 (Image credit: Future)

The app makes use of the in-car microphones and speakers to adjust the sound and make it feel unbelievably real. You can use the app over any music you're playing in the car and it really does make a difference.

Abbey Road has hosted and recorded some of the biggest artists over its 93-year tenure, from The Beatles and Pink Floyd to Amy Winehouse, Oasis, Sam Smith and Ezra Collective.