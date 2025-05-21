Volvo cars among first to get Gemini upgrade as part of Android Automotive
The innovative manufacturer partners with Google for AI integration
Quick Summary
Volvo has announced that it will be one of the first manufacturers to add Gemini to its in-car systems.
Supported cars will get the AI tech as part of an update to their Android Automotive software "later this year".
As part of its I/O developers conference (and The Android Show beforehand), Google announced that Gemini will eventually come to Android Auto. However, at least one car manufacturer will jump the gun and seemingly get the new AI integration ahead of time.
Volvo has revealed that, thanks to a continued partnership with Google, it will be bringing Gemini to supported cars later this year.
That's because it adopts Android Automotive in certain vehicles, such as the Volvo EX90, and a forthcoming update will add new features, including Gemini AI services.
"For years, Google and Volvo have collaborated closely to bring cutting-edge technology to connected cars," said Google's vice president of Android for Cars, Patrick Brady.
"We're excited to deepen this partnership, accelerating the pace of innovation that will not only improve the driving experience for Volvo customers but also set new benchmarks for the automotive industry."
Volvo's vehicles will actually serve as one of Google's reference hardware platforms, so drivers are likely to get further innovations ahead of others.
What will Gemini offer Volvo car drivers?
Voice capabilities have been available in cars for some time now – through the likes of CarPlay (with Siri) and Google Assistant on Android Auto. Amazon's Alexa has also been available thanks to optional adapters. However, Gemini in-car integration will enable drivers to have more conversational chats, with expanded use cases.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Language translation could be performed while in your car, for example, while Gemini could be used to search through a car's manual to find out what a certain flashing light means.
Alternatively, you could reroute a journey through a navigation app, such as Google Maps, by simply asking for the quickest route that avoids country lanes or speed bumps.
Future updates could add so much more too.
Supported Volvo cars come with Android Automotive baked into the in-car infotainment technology. Unlike Android Auto, it is pre-installed software that's generally adapted to suit the manufacturer's own systems. Volvo will announced the rollout of the new update in the coming months.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The North Face’s new hiking boots are built for terrain that eats other shoes alive
The Offtrail Hike collection is a rugged new capsule made to handle the kind of trails your regular boots fear
-
I just tested little-known speakers that stand up to Sonos for less cash
Want a super stereo speaker system that doesn't cost the Earth? Kanto's Ren is a very accomplished offering for relatively little cash
-
New Android Auto update available now, with controversial new feature mercifully absent
Android Auto 14.4 is rolling out now
-
New Android Auto update shows Google plans to mess with your mind
This Android Auto change might cause more harm than good
-
Gemini is coming to Android Auto – and I can't wait
The announcement came at The Android Show
-
Complete Android Auto redesign emerges and heralds return of an old favourite
Upcoming change could shine a light on Android Auto features
-
One of Android Auto’s interesting new features has disappeared again
Hopes are dashed of an exciting Android Auto feature - or are they?
-
Android Auto gets a mysterious new app and nobody knows what it's for
Google has added a surprising new app with the latest Android Auto update
-
Android Auto update arrives with Tesla-like feature – CarPlay needs to catch up
There’s been a flurry of Android Auto changes recently, but this one could matter
-
Android Auto 14 update finally available – could remove a useful feature, but for something better
Hey Google - what's changing in Android Auto 14?