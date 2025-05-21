Volvo cars among first to get Gemini upgrade as part of Android Automotive

Quick Summary Volvo has announced that it will be one of the first manufacturers to add Gemini to its in-car systems. Supported cars will get the AI tech as part of an update to their Android Automotive software "later this year".

As part of its I/O developers conference (and The Android Show beforehand), Google announced that Gemini will eventually come to Android Auto. However, at least one car manufacturer will jump the gun and seemingly get the new AI integration ahead of time.

Volvo has revealed that, thanks to a continued partnership with Google, it will be bringing Gemini to supported cars later this year.

That's because it adopts Android Automotive in certain vehicles, such as the Volvo EX90, and a forthcoming update will add new features, including Gemini AI services.

"For years, Google and Volvo have collaborated closely to bring cutting-edge technology to connected cars," said Google's vice president of Android for Cars, Patrick Brady.

"We're excited to deepen this partnership, accelerating the pace of innovation that will not only improve the driving experience for Volvo customers but also set new benchmarks for the automotive industry."

Volvo's vehicles will actually serve as one of Google's reference hardware platforms, so drivers are likely to get further innovations ahead of others.

(Image credit: Volvo)

What will Gemini offer Volvo car drivers?

Voice capabilities have been available in cars for some time now – through the likes of CarPlay (with Siri) and Google Assistant on Android Auto. Amazon's Alexa has also been available thanks to optional adapters. However, Gemini in-car integration will enable drivers to have more conversational chats, with expanded use cases.

Language translation could be performed while in your car, for example, while Gemini could be used to search through a car's manual to find out what a certain flashing light means.

Alternatively, you could reroute a journey through a navigation app, such as Google Maps, by simply asking for the quickest route that avoids country lanes or speed bumps.

Future updates could add so much more too.

Supported Volvo cars come with Android Automotive baked into the in-car infotainment technology. Unlike Android Auto, it is pre-installed software that's generally adapted to suit the manufacturer's own systems. Volvo will announced the rollout of the new update in the coming months.