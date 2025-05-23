Android Auto to add new, free feature that's effectively banned on Apple CarPlay
CarPlay owners are unlikely to get this new feature, but it could soon be yours on Android Auto instead
Quick Summary
Google will be adding the ability to stream videos on in-car entertainment systems with a forthcoming update to Android Auto.
Streaming services and developers are being invited to submit their apps for approval, which is something Apple does not currently allow.
Google will soon add a new ability to Android Auto that Apple continues to ban.
As confirmed by an official Google blog, as well as Gemini support, the future Android 16 update will introduce the ability to watch videos in your car.
That means video streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Google's own YouTube, will be accessible via the in-car entertainment system. But only if you're running Android Auto.
It is also claimed that web browsing will be possible too – while the car is stationary, of course.
This is something that has recently been removed from a CarPlay app, with Apple requesting Sidecar to prevent drivers from accessing video and the web. The app had only just added the capability when it was pointed out that it breached Apple's policies.
Apple does not let users watch video or browse through CarPlay, even when stationary. That could change, of course, especially on the newly-launched CarPlay Ultra, but it still stands today.
When will video and web browsing come to my car?
Google has announced that it will be introducing the capability for video apps to work with Android Auto "later this year". However, cars that have Google intrinsically built into their infotainment systems, through Android Automotive, can already benefit from the service.
They also have browser access through a beta version of the software.
Both Android Auto and Android Automotive can also now run games on the in-car system. Again, in beta mode.
Volvo is one of the manufacturers that is being used as a hardware launch partner. That means its cars – such as the Volvo EX90 – will receive OS innovations ahead of others, including Gemini support.
