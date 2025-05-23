Disney+ is the new streaming home of live Champions League football... and it won't cost you a penny more

Quick Summary Disney+ has announced a new partnership with UEFA to stream live Champions League matches from next season on, and at no extra cost. All Women's Champions League games will be exclusive to the platform for the next five years.

Disney+ is moving into live sports in the UK and Europe. It has announced that it will exclusively show live Champions League matches from next season.

It will join the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ in streaming live football, while Netflix has also recently moved into live sports broadcasts too, with WWE Raw being available on the platform around the world, and the other WWE shows and events in regions outside the US.

Streaming services are increasingly rivalling traditional broadcasters when it comes to bidding for sporting rights.

That now includes Disney+ as, from October 2025, it will be the new and exclusive home for the UEFA Women's Champion League for the next five years.

What matches will be live on Disney+?

Disney has signed a deal to show all 75 matches in each season of the Women's Champions League, from 2025/6 to 2029/30. They will be available at no extra cost to Disney+ subscribers.

The rights extend to the whole of Europe, so no matter your region you'll be able to follow the action on the streaming platform.

ESPN will produce the coverage and commentary will be offered in multiple languages. There will also be pre- and post-match programming to enjoy.

"Bringing this incredible tournament to Disney+ customers and audiences speaks to our commitment to delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment," said the general manager of Disney+ in the UK and Europe, Karl Holmes.

"As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost."

What about this year's final?

With the deal not starting until later this year, you might be wondering how to watch the 2025 final, which takes place this Saturday, 24 May.

Well, the Arsenal vs Barcelona match will kick off in Lisbon at 17:00 BST and be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK, or Discovery+ if you want to stream it.