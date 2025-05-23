Disney+ is the new streaming home of live Champions League football... and it won't cost you a penny more
Disney signs exclusive agreement to show live matches across Europe
Quick Summary
Disney+ has announced a new partnership with UEFA to stream live Champions League matches from next season on, and at no extra cost.
All Women's Champions League games will be exclusive to the platform for the next five years.
Disney+ is moving into live sports in the UK and Europe. It has announced that it will exclusively show live Champions League matches from next season.
It will join the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ in streaming live football, while Netflix has also recently moved into live sports broadcasts too, with WWE Raw being available on the platform around the world, and the other WWE shows and events in regions outside the US.
Streaming services are increasingly rivalling traditional broadcasters when it comes to bidding for sporting rights.
That now includes Disney+ as, from October 2025, it will be the new and exclusive home for the UEFA Women's Champion League for the next five years.
What matches will be live on Disney+?
Disney has signed a deal to show all 75 matches in each season of the Women's Champions League, from 2025/6 to 2029/30. They will be available at no extra cost to Disney+ subscribers.
The rights extend to the whole of Europe, so no matter your region you'll be able to follow the action on the streaming platform.
ESPN will produce the coverage and commentary will be offered in multiple languages. There will also be pre- and post-match programming to enjoy.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
"Bringing this incredible tournament to Disney+ customers and audiences speaks to our commitment to delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment," said the general manager of Disney+ in the UK and Europe, Karl Holmes.
"As women’s football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we’re proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost."
What about this year's final?
With the deal not starting until later this year, you might be wondering how to watch the 2025 final, which takes place this Saturday, 24 May.
Well, the Arsenal vs Barcelona match will kick off in Lisbon at 17:00 BST and be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK, or Discovery+ if you want to stream it.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Disney+'s new sci-fi blockbuster gets a large-scale trailer
Ironheart is big for Marvel
-
3 best movies to give your speakers a good workout
Some movies not only look good, they sound it too – here are three to stream that'll test your audio system
-
Alien fans rejoice, new sci-fi series is near 46 years after landmark original
Alien: Earth gets a teaser
-
Welcome to Wrexham season four is coming – here's when
The Disney Plus favourite had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes last season
-
10 unmissable movies to watch and stream this spring and summer
There are some great films to be released soon, either in cinemas or on streaming services – here are 10 to keep an eye out for
-
I physically cannot wait for Disney+'s best sci-fi show to return
Andor needs to be out already
-
You can watch Disney+'s 96%-rated sci-fi show for free, with one hitch
Andor is on YouTube!?
-
3 best sci-fi shows to watch after Secret Level
Have you enjoyed the animated adventures in Amazon's Secret Level and fancy some more?