Samsung TVs just got a great upgrade Disney fans will adore

Quick Summary Samsung just revealed a new official collaboration with Disney, bringing brand-new visuals from the brand, plus Pixar, Star Wars and Nat Geo, to its Samsung Art Store – available via subscription on many Samsung TVs from 2017 onward.

I remember when I first saw Samsung's The Frame TV and was totally blown away. The set, which features an anti-glare coating, genuinely looks like a canvas when hanging on a wall.

The brand leveraged this fully, launching its Samsung Art Store back in 2017 – a feature that many brands have since introduced in their own equivalent versions – to deliver a wide range of artworks, now in excess of 3500 pieces, from select galleries.

Now, however, Samsung has partnered with Disney to bring brand-new visuals from the brand to its best TVs. It needn't be a version of The Frame either, as I've recently seen Samsung's latest tellies, such as the 5-star S95F, deliver next-gen 'Glare Free' visuals.

As you can see on this page, those visuals include classics from movies such as Snow White and The Little Mermaid. I'm sure any Disney fan would be pleased to wrap their eyes around the new stills available – noting, however, that Samsung Art Store is a subscription service, priced at £/$3.99 per month (AU$5.99 in Australia).

(Image credit: Samsung / Disney)

If you are in the market for a new TV, however, then Samsung's 2025 range has just been revealed to go on sale – and it's full of impressive new models, including the all-new The Frame Pro (which I first saw at the CES 2025 tech show).

If you're quick, then Samsung's pre-order promotion offers 20% off, plus a free Galaxy S25 smartphone as part of the promotion. This ends at the end of 27 May, however, so there's no time to waste. It applies to any of the 2025 TV models, from the Q7F and above.

Samsung has had a great couple of years disrupting the best OLED TVs, while Disney+ is easily among the best streaming services of today. And for when you're done with said streaming and just want to chill out in front of some top-notch stills, this new Art Store agreement is an ideal addition.