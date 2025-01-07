Move over LG, Samsung's got wireless TV in 2025 – and I love The Frame Pro

I've been bowled over by the quality of many of the TVs coming out of CES 2025. Samsung, in particular, has impressed – with the stunning S95F looking to take on LG's also spectacular OLED G5, which were both also announced at the show.
But at the Samsung First Look event, which preceded CES kicking off proper, it was an unsuspecting upgrade for 2025 that really caught my eye – it's the year that Samsung will also create wireless TVs, just like LG has been offering in its OLED M4 and new OLED M5 models.
It'll feature in two sets: The Frame Pro, and the top-of-the-top 8K powerhouse, the QN990F, meaning that only the TV itself and the wireless One Connect box need to be plugged into mains power. The box can then transmit the HDMI-input data over the air, without impacting latency or quality, which is great for wall-mounted tellies.
But it's The Frame Pro that's really taken my interest. This is the upgrade to the well established The Frame series, which began Samsung's journey into anti-glare models. For 2025, however, the set brings so-called Glare Free technology, meaning even less reflection, without causing any detriment to the picture quality or black level floor.
The Frame Pro is almost designed not to look like a TV – you can wall hang it and that matte panel with such low reflection makes it look like a painting. That's why Samsung has been pushing art subscription features – the latest with Art Basel to access huge archives of art to present on your screen – for a viewing experience that no other TV-maker could compete with.
The 'Pro' part of The Frame model, however, refers to a further upgrade in the core technology on offer. By using the company's Neo QLED panel – the top-tier of its type – there's greater colour saturation and brightness available, for better overall images. For me, that puts this new set up there with the best, even jostling among the QN90F model.
It's a strong show from Samsung, which continues to make many of the best TVs and, indeed, the best OLED TVs on the market. This year, however, with the inclusion of wireless – and the new One Connect box doesn't require line-of-sight for transmission, at up to 10m away – elevates The Frame Pro to high up my list of 'most-impressive' products of CES 2025. It's not just LG in this game anymore, which I think makes the future of TVs even more exciting...
