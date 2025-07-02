T3 Awards 2025: all the TV winners announced

Whether you're into the best streaming services, behind 4K Blu-ray as the top format, or are big into your gaming – a top-notch TV elevates each of those experiences to another level.

Year after year, TV technology improves, bringing more brightness, faster refresh rates, AI integration and more. And 2025 is no stranger to any of that, with new panels from both LG and Samsung really injecting some juice into the market this year.

The T3 Awards 2025 celebrates this year's best TV products, but also highlights the best kit from across the site's core pillars – Tech, Active, Home – and the quality over the last 12 months has been incredible. In addition to Best Televisions, there's also the Best Headphones & Audio and Best Tech features, too – so be sure to check those out, per your interests.

Picking out the best TVs overall for the Awards was a serious task from a very high-quality shortlist. That's why we've broken down this category to highlight specifics, such as the best OLED and the best gaming TV, to best match your needs. Without further ado: here are the T3 Awards 2025 winners in TV.

Best Gaming TV

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung S95F

When it comes to gaming, you want a number of things to achieve the very best image: punchy high dynamic range (HDR), 4K output at a fast refresh rate (in part for future-proofing), HDMI 2.1 as a minimum connection (for 4K/120Hz).

The Samsung S95F delivers all of the above effortlessly. Its off-set One Connect box has four HDMI 2.1 ports, so whichever slot you're using there's no drawback. And because that box isn't on the set itself, the TV's design is super-slim and perfect for wall-mounting.

As a second-gen QD-OLED panel type, however, the S95F's brightness is what's really outstanding – making games look truly incredible. There are Vision AI smarts to aid with the presentation, plus a Game Mode for ultra-detailed additions to benefit your gameplay to a pro level.

Highly commended: LG OLED G5

Best OLED TV

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

LG OLED G5

LG's 2025 flagship, the OLED G5, brings with it an all-new multi-layer OLED technology type that's brighter than any classic 'WOLED' panel which came before it.

It doesn't sacrifice picture clarity or precision to any degree, despite this brightness boost, delivering sumptuous picture quality that's incredibly adept for high-quality movies and more. And the black levels are jaw-droppingly nuanced and impressive.

It gives Samsung's S95F a strong run for its money when it comes to gaming, too, as all four ports are HDMI 2.1 standard, and also to 165Hz for future-proofing.

LG's flagship OLED always draws high praise – and the G5 is the pinnacle of classic performance. This set is a no-compromise superb all-rounder – and a generational leap forward over its predecessor.

Highly commended: Panasonic Z95A

Best Streaming Service

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Apple TV+

The proliferation of streaming services means there's now more choice than ever before – which means the best streaming services have got to really deliver in order to capture customers' attention and, of course, credit cards.

Fortunately, the past 12 months have been absolutely sensational when it's come to original, quality programming. Many services have delivered some fantastic shows, no doubt, but the most consistent and high-brow of them all has been Apple TV+.

From Severance to Silo, Murderbot to Slow Horses, the sheer range of the service is clear to see. Drama, sci-fi, comedy, thriller – it's got the lot. Original movies are part of the package, too, and while the quality is high, the price undercuts many competitors.

The promise of yet more to come suggests Apple TV+'s future is only going to go from strength to strength. It might not have the highest subscriber numbers, but the more people who catch wind of its catalogue of offerings should see that rise this year.

Highly commended: Disney+

Best TV

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Samsung S95F

This was one of the closest-run winners out of any of the T3 Awards 2025 results. Between the Samsung S95F, LG OLED G5, and Panasonic Z95A there's just so much praise to heap on all these sets – but only one could win!

The Samsung takes it, however, for that dash crack of available brightness, a much better built-in sound system than the LG (without the scale of the Panasonic's design), plus a design approach that makes it ultra-thin and the more premium option for wall mounting.

The big-ticket TV win is always hotly contested, but the S95F just brings out the best for both gaming and home-cinema uses. Its picture modes rival classic OLED, with great nuance to their black levels, resulting in a TV that'll blow you away for all the right reasons. It even sounds good straight out of the box.

Highly commended: LG OLED G5

Best Mid-Range TV

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 4K TV

The top tellies do cost a pretty penny – but you don't have to spend a mass of cash to net a bargain that's still super-capable. That's where this Amazon set comes into play, delivering features above and beyond many of its price-comparable competitors.

While the likes of Samsung and LG are going to charge you more, Amazon's step-up model – its first-ever Mini-LED – delivers dynamic picture quality with candy colours and an enhanced iteration of the familiar Amazon smart operating system.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni is good enough to give comparable big-name TV companies a run for their money. It won't rival OLED for precision, and the sound is routine, but at this price it's a very strong and worthy T3 Awards winner.

Highly commended: Sky Glass 2

Best soundbar

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Sonos Arc Ultra

So you've already got the best TV in your shopping basket, but you want to amp up its audio with the best soundbar? Here's where Sonos' most recent introduction, the Arc Ultra, delivers phenomenal sound from a single-bar solution.

The Arc Ultra is the best-sounding single-box soundbar solution on the market right now, hence its T3 Awards win, delivering 5-star audio and great Dolby Atmos immersion through virtual surround processing.

Sure, it still lacks HDMI passthrough, and there are no additional speakers for true surround (such as LG's S95TR), but that's not this Sonos soundbar's intent. But that all melts away when you get to hear what it can deliver – and that's audio quality with little compare.

Highly commended: LG S95TR