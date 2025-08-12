Forget OLED, Samsung's new £24,000 Micro RGB TV ups the premium game

Quick Summary After years of teasing Micro-LED, Samsung finally launches a 115-inch Micro RGB set in its native South Korea – with a premium £24,000/$32,000 equivalent price point. The new TV technology brings an unparalleled LED backlight system, which ups accuracy at this large scale, while promising heightened colour accuracy and brightness.

I've been writing about the best TVs for years, keenly following display technology and how it's improved. While many view the best OLED sets as the pinnacle of home cinema, there have been big advances on the LCD side too.

After years of teasing its modular Micro-LED panels, as a vision of what the future holds, Samsung has now revealed an all-new Micro RGB set, which has gone on sale in its native South Korea and changed the premium game once more.

I say premium, as this 115-inch set is priced at ₩44,900,000, which translates to approximately £24,000 (or $32,000 USD). Not that it's available anywhere else in the world just yet – this is very much Samsung flexing its muscles as a TV-maker with new and exciting technologies.

So we've gone from basic LCD panels with LED-backlighting, to more complex Mini-LED zoned backlights, and now to this Micro-LED backlight solution to deliver next-level results. So why does this matter?

Micro RGB, as the acronym suggests, uses red, green and blue LED backlights, which are micrometre-sized and therefore extra accurate in terms of precision. A micrometre is 0.001mm, so just think about that for a moment – when Mini-LEDs are around 0.2mm by comparison.

That tiny scale will cut down on light bloom and haloing with unparalleled accuracy, save for OLED's "per-pixel" illumination for comparison. But where this Micro RGB system really excels will be in brightness and colour accuracy potential. Not that Samsung is shouting about just how birght the set is – but the previews of Micro-LED TVs I've seen in the past have been retina-searingly bright.

There's more Samsung-proven tech at work, too, with the brand's Glare Free technology offsetting reflections even in bright rooms. It's a proven tech that already features on sets such as the Samsung S95F – which was T3's TV of the Year 2025.

Micro-LED is finally here for real, then, just at a premium price point that'll be way out of reach for most. But with this Micro RGB TV set to launch in the USA at a later date, followed by other territories at various market-led sizes (yet to be confirmed), it'll only be a matter of time before production mastery improves and the technology begins to trickle down into more large-scale consumer-range TV products.