Samsung also betting big on groundbreaking new TV tech in 2026

Quick summary Samsung has announced that it will be expanding its Micro RGB lineup to cover a full range of sizes as it takes the tech into the mainstream. The details are light at the moment, but 2026 promises to be the year that LED technology closes the gap with OLED performance.

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its line-up of Micro RGB televisions in 2026, with a full range of sizes and new features. The Korean manufacturer introduced its first Micro RGB model in 2025 in a 115-inch size, but now it appears that the technology is hitting the mainstream.

For many years, the best OLED TVs have dominated the premium television segment. Samsung was rather slow to join the action, instead pushing LED-based formats instead. But in the last couple of years, LED has taken some big steps forward. The first was the evolution of Mini-LED and latterly, the move to Micro RGB.

To be clear, Micro RGB is the term that Samsung is using for this technology, which changes the light source behinds the TV's screen. Instead of having an LED illumination system that uses blue light (which is the case for Mini-LED), Micro RGB splits that into red, green and blue LEDs, which are much smaller.

The advantage that this offers is many fold. First, it allows for greater colour control as there are red, green and blue light sources. Second, it allows for greater brightness. And third, because everything is small, it allows for much greater control.

Samsung will be offering Micro RGB TVs in 55, 65, 76, 85, 100 and 115-inch sizes, indicating that it's very much moving into the mainstream. This is Samsung aiming for volume sales with its next-gen TV tech.

More to come at CES 2026

Samsung isn't giving away all the details at this point, instead teasing that the TV tech is coming at CES 2026. It has though, said that its TVs will benefit from the Glare Free display we've previously seen on models like the Samsung S95F, as well as supporting tech like Dolby Atmos for immersive sound and Q-Symphony for smart wireless pairing with additional speakers and soundbars.

Beyond that, Samsung nods to the AI tech that will handle the upscaling. What's not clear at the moment is how the new Micro RGB TVs will be positioned alongside OLED, what the impact will be on Samsung's Mini-LED models, or how much any of this is going to cost.

Samsung's announcement seems to be a response to LG coming forward and confirming Micro RGB for 2026, but these companies aren't alone. We've previously seen Hisense's RGB Mini-LED TV, while TCL also has the tech and Sony has shown off RGB Mini-LED too.

While OLED will likely retain the crown for serious TV watchers in 2026, there's big move behind evolving Mini-LED and pushing Micro RGB and from what I've seen, the gap between the two technologies has narrowed hugely.

There's sure to be a fight to come between "Micro RGB" and "Mini-LED RGB", but until we know prices, it's hard to know exactly how all these new technologies stack up. We'll learn more at CES 2026.