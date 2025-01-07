The major technology show that is CES 2025 has presented lots of exciting new TVs: from the LG OLED G5, to the Samsung S95F, Samsung The Frame Pro, and Panasonic Z95B. But none of those have quite managed to pull off what Hisense has achieved with its latest Mini-LED offering.

I covered the announcement of the 116UX ahead of CES 2025 kicking off proper. What's really interesting about this set – aside from the fact it's a gigantic 116-inches, making it the largest LED in the world – is its 'TriChroma LED TV' name, relating to its RGB Mini-LED Technology (read my explainer here).

But reading about technology is one thing, seeing it in person is quite another – and even my pictures on this page won't quite do justice to the sheer retina-whacking punch of colour that the 116UX is able to deliver. My hope is that the TriChroma badge will trickle down the brand's ranges so there'll be smaller, more home-friendly models in the future.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Watching exactly how the RGB backlight operated through a separate interactive area on Hisense's CES stand showed me just how capable the system is of adjusting the red, green and blue channels of the backlight to enhance colour volume – doing so also means Hisense can reduce the blue light output, which is said to be less fatiguing.

Having stared at Hisense's demo for some time in a fairly dim space, however, the sheer brightness brilliance of this Mini-LED tech is impossible to ignore. It's mega-bright – some might say too bright – but that's just one of the factors about this technology that helps it stand apart from its OLED competition.

It's great to see Hisense standing out from the other big players, with a technology that stands it apart from what any of those currently offer. That's one big reason why the 116UX is such an impressive screen – even if, at this size, it's not going to be a logical buy for most people. But that doesn't take away from its technological marvel – all part and parcel of what makes CES such a great show year on year.

