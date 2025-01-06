Hisense just revealed the largest LED TV in the world – at a massive 116-inches

You know it's CES 2025 o'clock when the giant tellies begin to break through in the news. The world's largest technology show, which happens every year in Las Vegas, is also the chosen ground of Hisense to reveal its latest – and largest-ever – LED TV, the 116UX.

Indeed, the 116UX is the largest LED TV in the world at the time of writing, boasting a whopping 116-inch measurement across its diagonal. That one-ups the previous 110UX that Hisense also offers – that being a 110-inch behemoth – with the brand pushing its ultra-large TV format with gusto as we move into 2025.

Hisense is a purveyor of the best TVs of the Mini-LED format – it does also make some of the best OLED TVs, but that's less its forte – with the 116UX deploying 40,000 dimming zones across its giant backlight, controlled by the brand's latest Hi-View AI Engine X, to deliver images with up to 10,000 nits brightness.

That's the power of Mini-LED: it can deliver ultra-bright images, surpassing OLED, for eye-searing visuals. For 2025, Hisense's new artificial intelligence engine focuses on four main areas – picture, sound, customisation/automation, and energy/sustainability – to deliver more advanced image quality.

That includes heaps of colour – 95% of the BT.2020 standard – extremely high contrast, noise reduction and motion smoothing, plus local dimming to help eliminate any blooming effect. It's the first set from the brand to deliver RGB Mini-LED tech, which is explained separately here.

It's a big screen with big image quality promise – and probably a big price too. But, at the time of writing, that's yet to be revealed. Although one of Hisense's big selling points is quality without giant costs – so the 116UX might be surprisingly good value. If, that is, you can buy a home large enough to fit one into...

