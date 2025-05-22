Hisense’s 2025 TVs are getting an audiophile upgrade
Hisense have teamed up with audio experts Devialet to shake up TV sound
Quick Summary
Hisense's flagship TVs and home cinema hardware are being "tuned by Devialet" in a new partnership with the luxury audio firm. The first products are mini-LED TVs, a surround sound system and a laser projector.
Hisense have teamed up with French luxury audio brand Devialet to shake up the sound of home cinema and TVs. It has announced three product lines in collaboration with the audio firm and bearing "Tuned by Devialet" branding, and the firm promises that this isn't just a nice logo: the goal is to combine Hisense's TV smarts with Devialet's audio expertise.
The three product lines are the 65U7Q PRO and 65U8Q ULED Mini-LED TVs, the HT SATURN surround system, and the L9Q laser projector. And by Devialet's standards they're pretty calm: this is a firm well known for its very unusual and very expensive speakers.
Hisense and Devialet: what to expect
This isn't the first time a TV brand has teamed up with a high-end audio firm: other examples include TCL's partnership with Bang & Olufsen. And it's a welcome development because sound systems can be something of an afterthought even in the best TVs. That's changing because the market is fiercely competitive, and firms such as TCL and Hisense have clearly decided that sound quality is an important way to differentiate their products from their rivals.
Both of the mini-LED TVs have Dolby Atmos and offer 2.1.2 / 4.1.2 surround sound "Tuned by Devialet", while the HT SATURN sound system is a 4.1.2 speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. According to Hisense it delivers "unrivalled acoustic precision" in games and movies, and Devialet's involvement means "unparalleled audio brilliance".
The L9Q Laser TV won't launch until the second half of the year but Hisense promises a bright 5,000 lumen output and 5,000:1 contrast; its audio system is 6.2.2 with Dolby Atmos, and it's a collaboration not just with Devialet but with the French firm's partner, the Opéra de Paris. That partnership has already resulted in some extraordinary and luxurious speakers, so the promised "Opéra de Paris-grade finish" is very intriguing.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Skullcandy finally made Crusher headphones for the gym, and they hit hard
The iconic bass-first headphones are now sweatproof and workout-ready, bringing gym rats a sound you can actually feel
-
Swann launches video doorbell with revolutionary SwannShield AI Voice Assistant
This might just redefine what video doorbells are capable of