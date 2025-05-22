Hisense’s 2025 TVs are getting an audiophile upgrade

Quick Summary Hisense's flagship TVs and home cinema hardware are being "tuned by Devialet" in a new partnership with the luxury audio firm. The first products are mini-LED TVs, a surround sound system and a laser projector.

Hisense have teamed up with French luxury audio brand Devialet to shake up the sound of home cinema and TVs. It has announced three product lines in collaboration with the audio firm and bearing "Tuned by Devialet" branding, and the firm promises that this isn't just a nice logo: the goal is to combine Hisense's TV smarts with Devialet's audio expertise.

The three product lines are the 65U7Q PRO and 65U8Q ULED Mini-LED TVs, the HT SATURN surround system, and the L9Q laser projector. And by Devialet's standards they're pretty calm: this is a firm well known for its very unusual and very expensive speakers.

Hisense and Devialet: what to expect

This isn't the first time a TV brand has teamed up with a high-end audio firm: other examples include TCL's partnership with Bang & Olufsen. And it's a welcome development because sound systems can be something of an afterthought even in the best TVs . That's changing because the market is fiercely competitive, and firms such as TCL and Hisense have clearly decided that sound quality is an important way to differentiate their products from their rivals.

Both of the mini-LED TVs have Dolby Atmos and offer 2.1.2 / 4.1.2 surround sound "Tuned by Devialet", while the HT SATURN sound system is a 4.1.2 speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. According to Hisense it delivers "unrivalled acoustic precision" in games and movies, and Devialet's involvement means "unparalleled audio brilliance".

The L9Q Laser TV won't launch until the second half of the year but Hisense promises a bright 5,000 lumen output and 5,000:1 contrast; its audio system is 6.2.2 with Dolby Atmos, and it's a collaboration not just with Devialet but with the French firm's partner, the Opéra de Paris. That partnership has already resulted in some extraordinary and luxurious speakers, so the promised "Opéra de Paris-grade finish" is very intriguing.