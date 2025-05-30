These speakers give you Dolby Atmos surround sound without ruining your home decor
TCL's surround speakers make full Dolby Atmos audio much easier to attain
Quick Summary
TCL has announced the first Dolby Atmos FlexConnect speakers for the US market.
FlexConnect enables you to put the speakers anywhere and optimises the surround sound based on where they are. So you don't need to place them in a traditional home cinema setup.
A home cinema setup has always been high on many people's wishlist, but it does require fairly rigid speaker placement, which might not suit every living space. But that's where TCL comes in.
The manufacturer has partnered with Dolby to produce a Dolby Atmos system that makes it much easier to get full-fledged surround sound, but without needing traditional placement.
Its TCL Z100 speakers come with Dolby's FlexConnect technology, which we reported on back in 2023. And that allows them to be placed in different zones to traditional surrounds.
FlexConnect is designed for wireless speakers specifically, and the idea is that you can put the speakers wherever you want and the technology will optimise them based on the space they're in and where you've put them.
It does that by sending signals to each speaker, listening to what comes back and then adjusting the frequency and timing to create your Atmos environment.
TCL's speakers can be used solo, or you can use up to four as a full surround system.
What you need for FlexConnect speakers
In order to use FlexConnect speakers you'll need a TV that has the technology too, and naturally TCL will happily sell you one of those. Its QM8K, QM7K and QM6K models all support the tech, although they're currently only available in the US.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
TCL's Precise Dimming Series TVs and Z100 speakers are the first FlexConnect products to launch in the US, but there will be more. As this is a Dolby technology rather than TCL, the aim is to have FlexConnect become as ubiquitous as Atmos.
Whether firms such as Samsung will embrace it remains to be seen. It's similar to Samsung's existing Q-Symphony system, and we know that the Korean firm is cool towards Atmos.
This year's Samsung home entertainment hardware is pushing Eclipsa Audio, a direct rival to Dolby's immersive audio. Without the big names such as Sony and Samsung on board, FlexConnect could struggle to make an impact.
However, TCL's Z100 speakers will go on sale in the US this summer. Pricing hasn't been announced just yet, but the speakers are available in China for CN¥1,499 apiece. That's roughly $208 / £155.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
