Here's another look at the iPhone 17 Pro camera and you know what, I don't hate it

It's been a busy week for phones this week. We saw Samsung announce its next-generation foldables and smartwatches in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and the new Galaxy Watch 8 models, while Apple leaks are coming in thick and fast too.

We already wrote about a hands-on video claiming to show off the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which will likely go right up against the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with its super slim design, and now it's the iPhone 17 Pro's turn for the limelight.

Coming from the same source as the iPhone 17 Air hands-on, two images have been posted to X (formerly Twitter) showing off what is said to be the iPhone 17 Pro.

Renowned leaker Majin Bu only captioned the images, which show off a rear and side view of the device, with "iPhone 17 Pro looks so good". It's a similar phrase that was used for the hands-on video of the iPhone 17 Air too.

What could the iPhone 17 Pro look like?

We've seen the proposed new look of the iPhone 17 Pro before so these images aren't revealing new information as such, but they do appear to show what the device will look like in the flesh.

It's likely a dummy model and we can't verify its legitimacy either, so do take them with a pinch of salt. However, I like the rear camera housing a lot more than I thought I would, based on these images.

Taking a leaf out of the Google Pixel playbook, most rumours point towards the Apple iPhone 17 Pro having a camera housing that spans the width of its rear.

Based on the images, the housing will be raised from the rear, with the camera lenses raised further, and it could have a glossy finish compared to the matte finish of the device.

These images suggest the iPhone 17 Pro is definitely not as slim as the iPhone 17 Air is reported to be, which isn't a surprise, though it does look like it could have slightly softer edges compared to the current iPhone 16 Pro models.

It is difficult to tell just from these photos though and with no official word on the iPhone 17 models as yet, we will have to wait and see if this leak will mimic the real thing. For now though, the images are definitely whetting our appetites.

