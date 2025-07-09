Galaxy Watch 8 puts comfort first, but the real star is what’s under your skin

After months of leaks and teaser campaigns, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

While the design may look familiar, the upgrades inside are far more meaningful than they initially appear.

Alongside the regular Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, featuring its signature rotating bezel, as well as a new blue-titanium version of the Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is officially the thinnest Galaxy Watch Samsung has ever made, thanks to a reengineered internal layout that makes it 11% slimmer than the Galaxy Watch 7.

The new minimalist form factor is based on the 'cushion design' of last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has now been rolled out to all of the brand's wearables.

A new dynamic lug system is said to help the Watch 8 move more naturally with your wrist, and the BioActive Sensor is back with smarter insights powered by AI.

New look, smarter core, same sleek wrist presence

The Galaxy Watch 8 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes in Graphite or Silver.

The Classic model is available in 46mm only, in either Black or White. Both are crafted with premium sapphire crystal displays and now hit a dazzling 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Battery life is modestly improved (up to 8% over the previous generation), and fast charging is still on board.

Image 1 of 6 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Image credit: Samsung) Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Image credit: Samsung) Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Image credit: Samsung) Galaxy Watch 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Galaxy Watch 8 (Image credit: Samsung) Galaxy Watch 8 (Image credit: Samsung)

Performance-wise, all models run on Samsung’s new 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, with 2GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage depending on the model.

Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5) is included for more accurate location tracking, especially useful for runners and cyclists.

On the software side, the Galaxy Watch 8 series is the first to ship with Wear OS 6, wrapped in One UI 8 Watch.

This brings quality-of-life features like “glanceable tiles,” depthless notifications, a new Now Bar for live multitasking, and the excellent new Gemini voice assistant, which lets you start workouts or send messages using natural commands.

New health features target sleep, stress and longevity

Sleep tracking is a huge focus for the Watch 8 series. Samsung now includes Bedtime Guidance (based on your circadian rhythm), Vascular Load to track heart stress while sleeping, and sleep apnea detection.

You’ll also see a new Energy Score, blending physical and mental health signals to help you plan your day better.

For runners, Samsung has introduced Running Coach, which assesses your fitness level (on a 1–10 scale), builds a personalised training plan, and gives real-time feedback during workouts.

There’s also an improved “Together” mode that lets you challenge friends and gamify your fitness.

The standout new feature is the Antioxidant Index, said to be a world-first on any smartwatch, which measures carotenoid levels through the skin in just five seconds, providing insight into your nutritional and cellular health.

Samsung's most thoughtful health watch yet

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic may not look radically different, but under the hood, they’re smarter, brighter, and more helpful than ever.

With Wear OS 6, Gemini voice control and world-first features like the Antioxidant Index, this represents a significant leap forward for anyone serious about sleep, stress, and long-term well-being.

With improved comfort and Samsung’s polished ecosystem, the Watch 8 feels like a much-needed refinement rather than a reinvention.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series is now available for pre-order, with general availability starting on 25 July at Samsung, major retailers, and mobile operators.

Prices start at £319 for the 40mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 8 and rise to £399 for the 44mm LTE model.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, featuring a rotating bezel and premium build, is priced at £449 (Bluetooth) and £499 (LTE).

For those looking to go all-in on performance, the Galaxy Watch8 Ultra (47mm, LTE only) is priced at £599.

Samsung is offering a range of launch incentives, including free Galaxy Buds with selected pre-orders, 10% off when purchased with a Galaxy Z or S Series smartphone, and a Duo Wireless Charger and band bundle worth up to £150, available until 2 September 2025.