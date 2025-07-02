Samsung Galaxy Watch owners getting a great new feature and a whole load of fun watch faces for free
As a new Galaxy Watch approaches, more software features are dropping into place
Quick Summary
Software details have been uncovered suggesting the Now Bar is coming to Galaxy Watch.
Additionally, new watch faces have been discovered which are expected to debut on the Galaxy Watch 8.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 will be announced at Galaxy Unpacked on 9 July, but before we get to the official launch, there's still more to be discovered on the software side – and that will benefit existing Galaxy Watch owners too.
The first discovery comes from the One UI 8 beta. The new Galaxy Watch models will launch with One UI 8, before the update is pushed to older versions, like the Galaxy Watch 7. The beta has revealed that the Now Bar is coming to the Galaxy Watch, according to Android Authority.
The Now Bar made its debut in One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25, bringing a little more information to the lock screen. It's a place where you can access details like media controls, sports scores and navigation – a little like Apple's Dynamic Island.
This is a great feature for a watch where you want glanceable information and current controllable tasks right at your fingertips and it should be a great addition to the user experience on Galaxy Watch.
That's not the only addition that has been uncovered, however. The next detail that was found doesn't come from the One UI 8 beta, it instead comes from Galaxy Watch 7 Manager. This is the part of the Galaxy Wearable app system that controls the Watch 7 and lurking within were some new watch faces – as also detailed by Android Authority.
It appears that these watch faces include those that Samsung is going to use to promote Galaxy Watch 8 – and they should be available on older Watch models too.
The source has all the details of these new faces, but they include minimalist analogue and digital faces, a sporty chronograph, a heritage face with guilloche pattern and sun and moon phases, and many more.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
This should add to the existing options, giving you an even wider selection to choose from.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a stylish companion to Android phones, which launched in 2024 alongside the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
The Galaxy Watch 8 appears to be dropping the round design for more of a squircle, building on the Watch Ultra's looks. In addition to a new Watch 8, it's also expect that there will be the return of the Classic, with the Watch 8 Classic expected to come with a rotating bezel.
All will be revealed on 9 July, so stay tuned.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.