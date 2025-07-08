Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 could debut much more than a new look

Quick Summary Samsung is set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow (9 July) to launch new folding phones and smartwatches. The leaks just keep coming though, with the latest revealing promotional material for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. And there's an interesting software addition coming to each, apparently.

Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, 9 July in New York. The company is expected to reveal new folding phones and smartwatches, and we've seen countless leaks for both in the run up to the event.

However, despite its imminent timing, those leaks show no sign of stopping. It was only yesterday I was writing about a hands on video of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, now the focus has turned to the Galaxy Watch 8.

What might the Galaxy Watch 8 offer in terms of features?

Roland Quandt of WinFuture has revealed numerous devices before their launch in the past and in a recent post to X alternative Blue Sky, he's shared a couple of promotional materials on the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. They detail some of the features we can expect.

The post was picked up by 9to5Google and the images not only show the redesigned hardware previously rumoured, but also that Google's Gemini could debut on the Watch 8 Classic. And there's something called "running coach" on the Galaxy Watch 8.

There isn't any other context for either feature in the leaked promotional images, but as 9to5Google points out, the UI for Google Gemini looks the same as Google Assistant did on Wear OS.

It's not currently clear what you will be able to "Ask Google Gemini" but Samsung will no doubt reveal more about this feature during Unpacked. At least there will be some surprises left!

As for the running coach image – again, there isn't any other context surrounding what this feature will entail. Samsung's smartwatches have long offered a number of health and fitness features, so we suspect this will be yet another string to an already very accomplished bow.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place at 2PM BST on 9 July. You can find out how to watch it and get all the official details on what is launched in our separate feature.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deals $299.99 $159.99 View Deal ends Sat, Jul 12, 2025 $188.99 View $299.99 View Show more