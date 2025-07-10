New TAG Heuer chronograph is a nod to the 1960s

Quick Summary There's a new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph on the block – and it's a mighty fine thing indeed! Inspired by a 60s Abercrombie and Fitch piece, this limited edition will certainly be a popular pick.

In the world of watches, few brands have the credentials to call themselves kings of the chronograph quite like TAG Heuer. The brand has been joined at the hip with the world of motorsport for years, reigniting that legacy with a return as the official timekeeper of Formula One this season.

Now, the brand has launched another new chronograph – and it's absolutely stunning. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is already one of our favourites here at T3, and this new model sports a neat blue colour array.

That consists of a deep blue dial – crafted from opaline for a dreamy depth – with accent colours of turquoise and yellow on the hands and sub-dials. The overall character is refined, but with just a hint of playfulness, like the glinting wink of a businessman in weekend casualwear.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The model is inspired by a vintage reference called the Seafarer, which Heuer produced for Abercrombie and Fitch in the 1960s. The styling has been neatly reworked for the modern era, though, making this a gentle nod rather than a total replica.

The 42mm case is crafted from steel, with a mix of brushing and polishing across the piece. Inside, you'll find the TAG Heuer TH20-00 movement, which is pretty standard fare across the range these days. That's no bad thing, though – it's solid and reliable, with 80 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Users will also enjoy a rare-by-chronograph-standards 100m of water resistance – not quite dive watch territory, but still a mighty fine spec to have – while the rear of the case is engraved with the limited edition moniker, and the number of each piece in series.

The piece is rounded out with a blue perforated calf leather strap, with contrasting light blue stitching. It's a great pairing for this piece, and feels instantly like a classic TAG Heuer design.

Priced at £7,250 / €7,350 / US$8,500 / AU$12,050, this is only slightly more costly than similar models in the range. For that price, you get a cool, retro-inspired design in a limited edition package. There's a lot to love here.