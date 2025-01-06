TAG Heuer returns to Formula 1 as official timekeeper

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has been announced as the official timekeeper for the 2025 Formula 1 season. The brand has a long history with the sport, and returns to replace the outgoing Rolex sponsorship.

If you're a fan of Formula 1, 2025 is set to be a landmark season. After more than a decade behind the wheel of the silver arrow Mercedes, fan favourite Lewis Hamilton will sit in the cockpit of a Ferrari for the new year.

Others will be keeping a close eye on the McLaren side. They fought valiantly last year to see Lando Norris keep Max Verstappen on his toes in the drivers standings, pipping Red Bull to the constructors title in the process.

Still, we always expect entertainment on the track. 2025 could serve some off of it, too, as the iconic green and gold hoardings of title sponsor and official timekeeper, Rolex, will depart.

That contract is now in the hands of the LVMH Group – a luxury goods powerhouse with brands like Moët & Chandon, Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. under its wing. They also own the TAG Heuer watch brand, and that's the one which takes the spot as the official timekeeper for this season.

That's an important moment. In 2025, F1 celebrates its 75th anniversary as a sport, and TAG Heuer has been there for almost all of those years. The brand was the first luxury brand to sponsor a team or driver 1969, marking the beginning of a multi-decade involvement at the pinnacle of motor racing.

Personally, I'm really excited by this move. The LVMH Group as a whole is a perfect match for Formula 1, producing products which are luxurious, expensive, but not superbly out of reach for a middle class earner.

While TAG Heuer certainly embodies that spirit, too, the brand goes one step further, with a genuine racing pedigree which deserves respect. Sure, it may be all champagne and caviar in the VIP areas, but TAG forged its relationship with F1 in the dirt and grease. It's a name which commands respect and this is the perfect way to give it some.