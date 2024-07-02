Pharrell Williams first men's fragrance for Louis Vuitton is now available to buy

QUICK SUMMARY Pharrell William has released his first men's fragrance for Louis Vuitton after being appointed as the brand's Men’s Creative Director in 2023. LVERS contains a variety of interesting ingredients that aim to capture the essence of sunlight itself. LVERS Is available for £225 from Louis Vuitton and other selected retailers.

After being designated as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director in 2023, Pharrell William has now released his first men's fragrance with the luxury fashion house. LVERS is an elusive scent that aims to capture the essence of sunlight itself, particularly surrounding light in nature and the process of photosynthesis.

The fragrance was created in collaboration with master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud and his daughter, Camille Cavallier-Belletrud. The trio decided on an unconventional blend of ingredients, including Galbanum, an uncommon resin that provides woody, green notes. “It’s an ingredient that hasn’t been used in years,” explains Cavallier-Belletrud.

LVERS is set to become a popular choice in the coming months, making it one of the best summer fragrances for men in 2024.

(Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

The LVERS bottle encapsulates a sense of luminosity itself, with its clever design mimicking the effect of sun rays. Louis Vuitton are also offering a travel case and fragrance trunk featuring Williams’ signature pattern, combining a stylish mix of the classic Damier check and camouflage print.

LVERS is available for £225 from Louis Vuitton and other selected retailers. The Damoflage Travel Case comes in at an extra £590.

Why not check out Ralph Lauren's latest men's fragrance next?