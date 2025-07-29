Forget Nutribullet – this Beast blender is seriously powerful and has cool accessories to boot

QUICK SUMMARY Beast Health personal blenders have launched in the UK. Three models are available – the Mighty 650, Mighty 850+ and Mighty 1200+ – with prices starting at £119.99.

Watch out Nutribullet – Beast Health blenders have finally landed in the UK, and they could give the big name blender brand a run for its money. Featuring three models, Beast blenders might be the most powerful, personal blenders I’ve ever seen – but it’s the accessories that are my favourite.

When it comes to the best blenders , chances are you’ve heard frequently of models from Nutribullet, Ninja and KitchenAid. Beast Health is a newer name in the market, launching back in 2021 in the US, and it has a strong link to Nutribullet, as its blenders are designed by Nutribullet’s founder.

While Nutribullet and Beast’s blenders are wildly different in design, you can see the similarities between them, especially via the powerful motor and quick controls. Where Nutribullet blenders clip onto the main base and feature a simple push down blending motion, Beast blenders screw onto the base and have a one-touch button that gets it started.

Some people love the Nutribullet blending method but if you prefer a button, Beast blenders are a great alternative. The brand has launched three models in the UK – the Mighty 650, the Mighty 850+ and the Mighty 1200. As the names suggest, the blenders go up in size and power voltage, so you can make small, personal smoothies or huge vats of sauce.

(Image credit: Beast Health)

I just got my hands on the Beast Mighty 850+ – review coming soon – and the main thing that stood out to me about it was the amount of accessories. I’ve tested many blenders at T3, and the Beast Mighty 850+ definitely has the best attachments, including three blending sizes, two storage lids, a carry cap, drinking lid, straws and a straw cap.

When I go into the office, I always bring a smoothie with me, so I’m excited to take full advantage of the many accessories that the Beast Mighty 850+ comes with. The blender itself also feels high quality, with its Tritan blending vessels and stainless steel blades, so while it’s dubbed a ‘personal’ blender – which is often viewed as smaller and less powerful – the Beast Mighty 850+ seems to quell these fears.

The Beast Mighty 850+ has an 850 watt motor that’s copper-coiled which enhances electricity conduction to give the blender more power without overheating. The one-touch controls makes the Beast Mighty 850+ pulse and blend in 60 second increments, and it’s designed to smoothly blend anything you’re making, including sauces, smoothies, dips, soups and more.

