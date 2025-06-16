KitchenAid’s new blender makes hot soups, crushes ice and is surprisingly affordable

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has launched the Pure Power Blender. The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has a generous 1.8-litre capacity, asymmetrical blades and costs just $129.99 – UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

KitchenAid has just launched its most precise and powerful blender yet. The new KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has a generous capacity, asymmetrical blades, and can make hot and cold foods with a big focus on texture – but it’s the price that will surprise you.

One of the biggest mistakes that you can make with the best blenders is using them to blend hot food. Due to the pressure and heat build-up, blending hot ingredients can cause the lid of the blender to explode and food to splatter everywhere which can result in dangerous, burning accidents.

But the new KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has actually been designed to handle both hot and cold ingredients. The lid of the blender has a vented lid which releases steam when in action, creating a safer way to blend hotter foods, like soups and sauces.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has a generous 1.8-litre jug that can easily blend up smoothies, soups and other foods for up to four people at a time. With a focus on texture, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has 360 asymmetrical blades that blend at different angles to break down tough ingredients and create different textures.

Available in black, the base of the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender has a precision speed control knob which offers variable speeds to achieve different textures, like chunky salsas and smooth spreads. It has speed settings from one to 10, and a pulse option for breadcrumbs and rough blends.

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is priced at $129.99 and available to buy at KitchenAid . As of writing, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender isn’t yet available in the UK.