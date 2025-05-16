Watch out Ninja – a new slushie maker has entered the game

QUICK SUMMARY Inoviva has launched an upgraded version of its slushie machine, with the new model now featuring an 88oz capacity. Priced at $269.99 and currently available on Amazon in the US, it’s launching in the UK next week.

Ninja made waves when it dropped its SLUSHi maker last year, especially as there weren’t many good options out there to begin with. It was a very exciting announcement, and let’s be honest – when Ninja puts its name on something, you know it’s going to be decent.

That’s why it’s genuinely exciting to see another player step into the frozen drink arena. Inoviva has launched its upgraded Inoviva Slushie Machine – a sleek, high-tech appliance that aims to level up the at-home slushie game.

Right now, it’s available exclusively in the US for $269.99 on Amazon, with a UK launch coming next week – mirroring Ninja’s rollout strategy pretty closely.

(Image credit: Inoviva)

This actually isn’t Inoviva’s first crack at a slushie machine, and the new version is a significant upgrade. It now boasts a generous 88oz capacity (matching Ninja’s), which means you can serve up to nine people in one go.

You’ll also get five intelligent preset programs, allowing for one-touch operation. Just pour in your drink of choice, pick your mode and preferred thickness, and you’ll have a fresh slushie in as little as 15 minutes. It’s smart, quick, and super user-friendly.

Personally, I’m leaning toward Inoviva’s design, but the two machines are quite close in look and feel. Our full review of the Ninja SLUSHi is coming in the next few weeks, so stay tuned for that, but in the meantime, it’s great to see real competition brewing in the slushie world.