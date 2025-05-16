Watch out Ninja – a new slushie maker has entered the game
Let the slushie showdown begin
QUICK SUMMARY
Inoviva has launched an upgraded version of its slushie machine, with the new model now featuring an 88oz capacity.
Priced at $269.99 and currently available on Amazon in the US, it’s launching in the UK next week.
Ninja made waves when it dropped its SLUSHi maker last year, especially as there weren’t many good options out there to begin with. It was a very exciting announcement, and let’s be honest – when Ninja puts its name on something, you know it’s going to be decent.
That’s why it’s genuinely exciting to see another player step into the frozen drink arena. Inoviva has launched its upgraded Inoviva Slushie Machine – a sleek, high-tech appliance that aims to level up the at-home slushie game.
Right now, it’s available exclusively in the US for $269.99 on Amazon, with a UK launch coming next week – mirroring Ninja’s rollout strategy pretty closely.
This actually isn’t Inoviva’s first crack at a slushie machine, and the new version is a significant upgrade. It now boasts a generous 88oz capacity (matching Ninja’s), which means you can serve up to nine people in one go.
You’ll also get five intelligent preset programs, allowing for one-touch operation. Just pour in your drink of choice, pick your mode and preferred thickness, and you’ll have a fresh slushie in as little as 15 minutes. It’s smart, quick, and super user-friendly.
Personally, I’m leaning toward Inoviva’s design, but the two machines are quite close in look and feel. Our full review of the Ninja SLUSHi is coming in the next few weeks, so stay tuned for that, but in the meantime, it’s great to see real competition brewing in the slushie world.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Missed out on the viral Ninja Slushi? Don't panic – it's now available in the UK
After an agonising few months, the Ninja Slushi has arrived