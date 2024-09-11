Missed out on the viral Ninja Slushi? Don't panic – it's now available in the UK

QUICK SUMMARY
Despite exclusively launching in the US, the Ninja Slushi is officially coming to the UK. The impressive machine can create frozen beverages in as little as 30 minutes, using its RapidChill technology to freeze the liquid evenly and maintain the optimal temperature.
The Ninja Slushi is expected to arrive at some point in November, and will be in the region of £250.
If your social media was full of images and tutorials of the Ninja Slushi a few months ago, you're not the only one. Exclusively available in the US, it was an agonising time for us in the UK, especially as the sun was out and the frozen margaritas were calling.
However, alongside a huge array of new products revealed at IFA 2024, SharkNinja also announced there are a few US-based products that are making their way across the pond. The Ninja Luxe Café was the first example, and we now know the Ninja Slushi has followed suit.
We don't have an exact UK release date just yet, but it's expected to arrive at some point in November. As the US RRP is $299.99, we expect the UK price to be in the region of £250.
The Ninja Slushi can create frozen beverages in as little as 30 minutes, offering users the flexibility to make individual servings or keep the beverage flowing at peak temperature and texture for up to 12 hours. This makes it a perfect choice for those who enjoy hosting, particularly if you like being present instead of cooped away in the kitchen.
Unlike other home machines that require ice, the Ninja Slushi relies on its innovative RapidChill technology to do the work. It has a two-part system that freezes the liquid evenly and maintains the optimal temperature, allowing users to create customised frozen drinks tailored to their exact preferences.
All you have to do is pour liquid into the easy-fill container, select from one of five preset programs, and your frozen concoction will be ready in as little as 30 minutes. Clean-up is also quick and easy with the rinse cycle, and each of the detachable parts are dishwasher friendly.
If this has piqued your interest, make sure to take a look at the Ninja Creami before you go.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
