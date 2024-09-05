Ninja's first-ever coffee machine has finally reached the UK

QUICK SUMMARY
After launching in the US earlier this year, the Ninja Luxe Café has finally reached the UK. It's a 3-in-1 espresso, filter coffee and cold brew maker all rolled into one, with a bunch of impressive features.
We're not yet sure of the Luxe Café's launch date and RRP, but we've been told it won't be long before it arrives.
The excitement of IFA has finally arrived, and boy, don't we know it. From the best smart phones to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, the amount of new products set to launch over the next few days is mind-blowing, and we're absolutely loving it.
One company that particularly impressed me this morning is SharkNinja, and that was before it delved into its 20 cutting-edge new products. However, after hitting the US market earlier this year, I can now confirm Ninja's first-ever coffee machine has arrived in the UK.
The Ninja Luxe Café is a 3-in-1 espresso, filter coffee and cold brew maker all rolled into one, making it an impressive (and rather brave) product launch for SharkNinja into the coffee machine market.
With its Barista Assist Technology, the Ninja Luxe Café offers a personalised experience, providing users with customised grind size recommendations, weight-based dosing and active brew adjustments for temperature and pressure. Based on every brew selected, the machine is able to recommend each setting to create the perfect cup.
There's also a Dual Froth System which combines steaming and whisking to craft either hot or cold microfoam, both of which work equally with dairy or plant-based milk.
We're not yet sure of the Luxe Café's launch date and RRP, but we've been told it won't be long before it arrives. Until then, get your barista hat on, because this coffee machine is guaranteed to change the game entirely.
